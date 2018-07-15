10 unique ice creams you can get in Las Vegas — VIDEO

Fiddlestix: It’s big. It’s boozy. And there’s enough of it for you and your seven closest friends.

The 8 Man Milkshake at Gold Spike’s Fiddlestix restaurant is the shareable version of the six “boozy milkshakes” also offered on the menu. Fiddlestix at Gold Spike is also the home of the Unicorn Grilled Cheese secret menu item. See more.

Recess Italian Ice Desserts: High on a scale of 1 to 10 is this black sesame taiyaki with Nutella filling, vanilla frozen custard and cookies and cream crushed Pocky stick. One of numerous flavors and combinations available, it’s $6.49 at Recess Italian Ice Desserts, 5035 S. Fort Apache Road. See more.

Rolled Ice Cream: Rolled Ice Cream starts with creamy liquid base to make their ice cream. The cream is poured onto a frozen metal surface and customers select the flavors that they want mixed in. Then the ice cream is smoothed out and rolled into tight spirals.

Scotch 80 Prime at The Palms: The Palms’ new steakhouse Scotch 80 Prime serves a banana split that’s created with fire and liquid nitrogen — right at your table.The Tableside Fire & Ice Banana Split starts with a sliced banana that is sugared and flambeed with a torch. Then, ice cream is mixed table side and made frozen with liquid nitrogen. Once assembled, the banana split is served with an artist’s palette of toppings including candies, nuts and fruit. See more.

STK Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan: This flaming cotton candy dessert hides a strawberry shortcake underneath. After the cloud of cotton candy is set on fire, it melts to reveal a dessert made with strawberry ice cream, fresh strawberries, cake bites and whipped cream.

Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Fashion Show mall: They’re both sticky and sweet, so consider them a team. The new cotton candy ice cream cones at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Fashion Show mall are made by spinning cotton candy around a waffle cone and topping it with ice cream. See more.

Sweetspot Nitrogen Ice Cream & Boba Tea: Sweetspot’s specialty is made-to-order ice cream. Customers select a base, either premium (milk) or sorbet (water), then pay for a cup size of their choosing. Then comes the fun part: picking flavors and toppings.

The liquid nitrogen is the last step. As it’s poured into the concoction, it produces a vapor cloud and creates the dessert in seconds. See more.