82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Food

Las Vegas restaurants’ sudden green light to reopen catches many by surprise

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2020 - 8:25 pm
 
Updated May 7, 2020 - 8:35 pm

While a number of Southern Nevada restaurant owners expressed relief — even joy — at Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Thursday afternoon announcement clearing the way for a Phase I reopening on Saturday, the brief lead time caught them by surprise.

“I’m very excited,” said Marcello Mauro, general manager of Nora’s Italian Cuisine at 5780 W. Flamingo Road. “We’re excited to be open for Mother’s Day. We’ll have some private rooms open, spread out the tables. We have a very strong crew. Half of my staff has been asking, ‘When can we come back? When can we come back?’ We’ve been open for takeout, so we have plenty of food.”

Mother’s Day is traditionally the busiest day of the year for the industry, but the quick turnaround necessitated by the day and a half between the announcement and the launch of Phase I posed some challenges.

“We have some construction to be done next week, because we thought we would be closed through the 15th,” Mauro said.

“We’re gonna try” to open on Saturday, said Omelet House partner Fred Ostertag, referring to the location at 316 N. Boulder Highway in Henderson. “That’s all I can do. There will be a shortage of food and a shortage of all kinds of supplies, but we’ll push for it.”

The restaurant’s location up the road at 6520 Boulder Highway may be ready to open Sunday, Ostertag said, explaining that management had shifted supplies to the Henderson restaurant, which has been offering takeout.

But things are different at the Omelet House at 2160 W. Charleston Blvd.

“We’re not even close to being open Saturday,” partner Kevin Mills said. “We’re 10 days out. I didn’t anticipate coming on line this quickly. That’s great news for people who can do it; I’m just in the middle of putting new flooring down and finishing up the remodel on the bathrooms. We’ll push to get the dust cleaned up. I think the 15th is a good opening date for me.”

At the Summerlin location of Lola’s: A Louisiana Kitchen at 1220 N. Town Center Drive, owner Lola Pokorny said the news of Sisolak’s announcement had made her “excited, nervous.”

“Just about making sure everything is put in place,” Pokorny said. “We’ve already been working on (standard operating procedures) and procedures of other kinds and signage, how to communicate with the customer. These things have to be right. They can’t be rushed.”

To that end, the restaurant will be open for curbside service from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will be closed Monday.

“Tuesday at 3 p.m., we will open our doors to reservations at 50 percent” of capacity, she said. Because she’s just starting curbside service Friday, she said she has what she needs, which wouldn’t have been the case a few weeks ago. Pokorny said she’ll wait a bit before reopening her restaurant at 241 W. Charleston Blvd.

“We need to see what businesses are opening downtown,” she said. “We’ll open our doors slowly down there. Employees from downtown will be working with us up here.”

Liam Dwyer, chef/owner at 7th & Carson downtown, said he’s also at somewhat of an advantage because he’s been doing takeout.

“We’re going to pull the trigger and we’re going to turn this ship around,” Dwyer said with a bit of exultation. “I’m going to talk to my team tonight. The fact that we have the outside patios puts us at an advantage. We’ll just put in some swamp coolers. We’re going to focus on Mother’s Day for Saturday and Sunday brunch and Sunday dinner.”

Juan Vazquez, owner of Juan’s Flaming Fajitas at 9640 W. Tropicana Ave. and 16 S. Water St. in Henderson, said he didn’t think he’d reopen his dining rooms until Monday.

“It would just be a mess converting our dining room to 50-percent capacity,” he said. He added that he was a little worried about the supply chain, noting that beef that was $5.85 a pound wholesale on Monday had jumped to $7.12 on Thursday. As for employees, he said he thinks he’ll be able to find enough.

“We’re going to help out the ones who helped us when we really needed it,” he said. “We’re going to definitely put them out front.”

Like Ostertag, he said he was pleased the capacity limit had been set at 50 percent, rather than the 20 to 25 percent that had been bandied about, but still isn’t sure that’s enough.

“It’s something where at least we can start, and build from there,” Vazquez said.

But at Pamplemousse at 400 E. Sahara Ave., whose website is bannered, “For the first time in 44 years, we are temporarily closed,” owner Diana Maisondieu-LaForge broke into hearty laughter when asked when she would reopen.

“I have a good sense of humor,” she said. “You have to.”

With additional considerations necessitated by a fine-dining restaurant, she said she’d need at least a month to reopen — “you don’t just flip the switch on Saturday or Sunday and go full-steam ahead.”

“Staff in their tuxedos serving wine and Champagne wearing masks? In some ways it feels like a black comedy.”

She said she wants to reopen soon for the sake of her staff but also needs to be practical. With a heavy reliance on visitor and convention trade, she wonders if she’ll have enough customers to justify opening during the summer.

“Without visitors coming, it’s so, so difficult,” she said. “You don’t shut down a world economy and expect people to pop back up at a moment’s notice. We’re all going to be facing super challenges.”

Contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0474. Follow @HKRinella on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some businesses to reopen Saturday, but not casinos
Some businesses to reopen Saturday, but not casinos
2
Gaming Commission approves guidelines for casino reopening
Gaming Commission approves guidelines for casino reopening
3
Raiders release 2020 schedule
Raiders release 2020 schedule
4
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
5
Culinary urges gaming commission to make casino reopening plans public
Culinary urges gaming commission to make casino reopening plans public
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More