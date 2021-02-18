Crews battle 10-acre fire at Clark County Wetlands Park

The Clark County Fire Department is fighting a fire Wednesday night at the Clark County Wetlands Park.

Metropolitan police are stationed near a brush fire burning at Clark County Wetlands Park on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Law enforcement roams the perimeter of a brush fire burning at Clark County Wetlands Park on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Onlookers watch a brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The fire, which had consumed 10 acres within three hours, was reported at 7:05 p.m. on the easternmost side of the valley, according to a statement from the Clark County Fire Department.

The Bureau of Land Management was working with the fire department to control the blaze at the park, located near Tropicana Avenue and Boulder Highway.

No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

In recent years, the park has seen several brush fires. Here’s a partial list:

2020: Small fires burned at the park in August and in April.

2019: A fire burned a few acres next to the park’s Duck Creek Trail system in March.

2018: In February, a 14-acre fire lasted less than a day. Another brush fire erupted in May.

2017: A brush fire burned 12 acres in November. In March, a small fire burned at the park.

2015: A fire destroyed a 20-foot bridge at the park.

2014: In March, a fire forced visitors to evacuate.

2011: In April, a large fire was sparked by homeless people living in the park. In July, a brush fire burned about 84 acres.

2009: A 5-acre fire burned in July.

Clark County Wetlands Park, at 2,900 acres, is a large urban wetlands area. It’s home to more than 200 species of birds and 70 species of mammals and reptiles. It features more than 13 miles of trails and is a popular destination for hikers and bird watchers.

