Las Vegas afternoon update for Monday, May 1st — VIDEO

Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2017 - 3:09 pm
 

The Raiders have closed on land for their new stadium in Las Vegas. The purchase price is listed as more than $77 million dollars.

The owner of the Fontainebleau plans to wrap part of the unfinished hotel-casino. The wrap will cover the bottom three stories facing the Strip.

Two pedestrians were struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Hard Rock Hotel parking garage. They’re in stable condition; the driver is in custody.

Three people were stabbed outside a Las Vegas nightclub Sunday. One is in critical condition.

The Nevada Senate has approved a proposed constitutional amendment recognizing same-sex marriage. The move is preemptive in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its previous ruling.

A 3-year-old was taken to UMC after falling in a swimming pool last night. Family members performed CPR and the child was revived.

Wynn Las Vegas says the exit fee to stop using Nevada Power is unfair and discriminatory. Wynn says the total cost was around $36 million dollars.

