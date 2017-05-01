Las Vegas afternoon update for Monday, May 1st — VIDEO

• The Raiders have closed on land for their new stadium in Las Vegas. The purchase price is listed as more than $77 million dollars.

• The owner of the Fontainebleau plans to wrap part of the unfinished hotel-casino. The wrap will cover the bottom three stories facing the Strip.

• Two pedestrians were struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Hard Rock Hotel parking garage. They’re in stable condition; the driver is in custody.

• Three people were stabbed outside a Las Vegas nightclub Sunday. One is in critical condition.

• The Nevada Senate has approved a proposed constitutional amendment recognizing same-sex marriage. The move is preemptive in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its previous ruling.

• A 3-year-old was taken to UMC after falling in a swimming pool last night. Family members performed CPR and the child was revived.

• Wynn Las Vegas says the exit fee to stop using Nevada Power is unfair and discriminatory. Wynn says the total cost was around $36 million dollars.