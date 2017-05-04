Las Vegas afternoon update for Thursday, May 4th — VIDEO

• The ex-girlfriend of Bishop Gorman football coach Kenny Sanchez says she fabricated a story of domestic abuse. Sanchez was arrested last month.

• A former EMT alleges that sex is common at fire stations around Las Vegas. The city’s fire chief says surveillance cameras will be installed.

• A crash between a school bus and a sedan in northeast Las Vegas killed the car’s driver. Fifteen students were taken to the hospital.

• Frontier Airlines plans to offer new flights from McCarran to Memphis, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, and Madison, Wisconsin. It also plans to open a new crew base here.

• Police arrested a babysitter and charged him with raping a 7-year-old boy. Records show the child was assaulted twice a day for three days.

• Police have identified the Las Vegas man suspected of killing his wife and himself Wednesday in northwest Las Vegas. 54-year-old Jason Charles Robertson and the woman were found with gunshot wounds.

• A 26-year-old man is arrested in the death of a 10-month-old late last year. Stephen Gayles is charged with murder.

• A man and woman were shot near the Stratosphere last night. Police say the man was shot in the head and is not expected to survive.

• A British man in custody for trying to grab an officer’s gun in a bid to kill Donald Trump in Las Vegas has been deported.