Shoppers continue to stock up, some store shelves bare

As the weekend began, shoppers on Saturday morning continued stocking up on supplies at grocery stores in the midst of closures announced to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Many shelves remained stocked with food and household goods, but shoppers were having difficulty finding items such as toilet paper, paper towels, canned food, hand sanitizer, and other cleaning supplies.

At 8:30 a.m. there were lines to get into the Costco Wholesale in Summerlin. Around noon Saturday, lines wrapped around the building of the Costco store in Henderson at 791 Marks Street, with more lines inside the store to get water and toilet paper.

Some psychologists and mental health researchers characterized this type of mass shopping as an emotional response in the absence of clarity on how much of an impact the coronavirus will have on economies throughout the country.

As of Saturday morning, health officials have announced 21 cases of coronavirus in Nevada, with 16 cases in Clark County and four in Washoe County.

The Clark County School District said Friday in a phone call to parents that schools would not be closing because of coronavirus fears, but many other events in the valley have been canceled as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people to practice social distancing.

Parking lots at stores were also jammed packed Saturday. On Friday night, shelves of chicken at a Walmart in the southern valley were empty, and breads, juices and deli meats also were gone. Inside a Smith’s in the same area, a sign read, “WE ARE OUT OF: Hand Sanitizer, Masks, Alcohol, Gloves, Thermometers.”

Pictures forwarded to the Review-Journal showed even the Nellis Air Force Base commissary was affected on Saturday morning, with a lack of canned food and fresh meat seen on shelves.

Not all stores on Friday night seemed to have experienced the same rush — many appeared to have normal inventory and small amounts of shoppers.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra said Friday night that police had braced for a spike of calls to grocery stores, but as of 9:45 p.m. no officers had been called to an extraordinary amount of disorderly conduct or reported fights at stores.

Lt. Ken Nogle said that as of about noon Saturday, police “fortunately haven’t had any issues to my knowledge at any of the markets.”

Around 1 p.m. Saturday at the Summerlin Costco, the crowd had seemingly thinned out from hours earlier, as there was no line outside the store and a handful of available parking spots.

John Ketelsen, standing in front of the store waiting for his wife to pick him up, said business at the store was about the same as usual, but “some things are missing.” He said the store was out of dog food and smaller bottles of water.

“Water is the biggest thing,” he said, but he has a dispenser at home.

