65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

Some area nonprofits struggle to survive, others thrive amid pandemic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 10, 2020 - 4:53 am
 
Updated June 10, 2020 - 4:55 am

Terri Janison does not know whether her nonprofit can still hold its annual gala at the newly built Allegiant Stadium this fall.

The gala usually brings in $500,000 for the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation, but coronavirus-related job and profit losses have made would-be individual and corporate donors think twice about giving this year to nonprofits. And a gala with 1,000 people isn’t the best place for social distancing.

“We are cutting expenses to the bone,” she said. “We’re watching every month what our expenses are, the income, and make contingency plans.”

The foundation is one of many Las Vegas Valley-area nonprofits that is reevaluating its budget as fundraisers get pushed back or canceled. Some have been able to keep their workers or adapt operations, but others have had to completely stop operations, potentially resulting in long-term impacts for the community.

“Nonprofits that produce and support recovery, from agencies that help people apply for jobs, get people retrained, or help people in economic turmoil – they fill in a lot of the cracks that the government can’t or don’t provide,” said Jessica Word, an associate professor at UNLV’s School of Public Policy and Leadership.

Stung

According to a recent UNLV report that collected responses from 149 Nevada nonprofits between late April to mid-May, arts and culture nonprofits in the state faced the most significant challenges as the pandemic forced many organizations to cancel fundraising events. But nearly 20 percent of all nonprofits indicated that they were unlikely to make payroll in the next month.

“When donors are facing higher levels of uncertainty, they tend to hold off on gifts or donations, so that means it’s much harder for organizations to project revenues,” said Word, who conducted the survey and authored the report.

Linda Perez, CEO of The Shade Tree, said the nonprofit will be in limbo if the $250,000 plus won’t come in this year as she was expecting. That amount, usually raised in a fall gala, is the nonprofit’s “hugest fundraiser,” she said.

The Shade Tree, which provides safe shelter to homeless and abused women and children, relies on fundraisers to help these women and children with housing, a job, transportation or “anything they need,” and pay staffers.

Perez had to lay off a few employees and is currently “holding off ” as much as she can.

Stepping up

Other nonprofits, like Three Square, are seeing an uptick in need caused by the pandemic and adapting accordingly.

“We had 272,000 food insecure people in Southern Nevada pre-pandemic,” said Larry Scott, chief operating officer of Three Square. “Today that number is estimated to be just under 450,000. If that unemployment number stays in the 20 percent to 30 percent ranges, our work is going to increase by at least 50 percent going forward.”

Las Vegas’ unemployment rate surged to 33.5 percent in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported earlier this month.

Scott said the food bank “had to completely change” its business model to accommodate demand and social distancing guidelines. At drive-thru sites, volunteers load food into the trunk of cars that line up. Three Square has also seen donations go up.

“We have just been treated so well by the community and they have stepped up to help the needy,” Scott said. “There’s no shortage of philanthropy, or the donation of food or their time.”

One program that came from the coronavirus: Delivering with Dignity, a pilot service that delivers restaurant-quality meals to residents most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

“The idea was to keep independently-owned restaurants alive by paying $6 per meal to give them breathing room to keep kitchen staff on payroll and supplement their grab-and-go business,” said co-founder Punam Mathur.

Clients are identified by the 35 nonprofits Delivering with Dignity has partnered with. To date, five restaurants have made more than 60,000 meals delivered to Las Vegas Valley-area residents since late March, Mathur said.

Long-term problems

The United Way of Southern Nevada CEO Kyle Rahn said the organization’s new volunteer matchmaking platform has given a boost to valley-area nonprofits that are seeking help. So far, more than 400 volunteers have registered on the UWSN’s site and can choose from projects listed by nonprofit organizations requesting help.

The organization has given money to vetted nonprofits that have requested help for food, shelter, rent and utilities payments to keep afloat. “We are very busy helping shore up the nonprofit community,” said Rahn.

The organization has been hosting conference calls since mid-March with upward of 180 nonprofits and community organizations each week “so that we know what’s going on, the needs are, what they do and don’t have,” said Rahn.

Rick Cohen, chief operating officer with the National Council of Nonprofits, said survival is top of mind for many nonprofits across the country as demand soars and revenues drop. “Many are going to have to change the way they operate forever. Nonprofits are the first ones hurt in a recession and the last to recover,” he said.

Some nonprofits have found some relief in the $2 trillion federal stimulus package enacted in March, known as the CARES Act.

But, UNLV’s Word said not everybody is aware that nonprofits are eligible for the Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, or other federal programs, like the Employee Retention Credit or the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

Janison said the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation received PPP money that is helping to keep everybody employed full-time, at least until mid-July.

“I’ve got reserves,” she said. “But from a nonprofit standpoint, you don’t want to wipe out all of your reserves.”

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
2
3 Las Vegas Strip restaurants add optional COVID-19 surcharge
3 Las Vegas Strip restaurants add optional COVID-19 surcharge
3
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
Sisolak says Nevada schools can reopen facilities immediately
4
Linq casino, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Aria set to reopen
Linq casino, Luxor, Mandalay Bay, Aria set to reopen
5
Wounded Las Vegas officer has 2nd surgery, remains ‘critical’
Wounded Las Vegas officer has 2nd surgery, remains ‘critical’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Vigil held in downtown Las Vegas - VIDEO
The Forced Trajectory Project conducted a vigil downtown on Saturday evening to honor those lost to police violence. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Volunteer drivers deliver restaurant-quality meals to those in need - Video
Graffiti Bao, a restaurant, is partnering with Delivering with Dignity to provide restaurant-quality meals to those in need. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Black Lives Matter, anti-racism rally held in Las Vegas - Video
More than 1,000 people protested peacefully in Kianga Isoke Palacio Park near Doolittle Community Center in the Historic Westside neighborhood of Las Vegas on Friday night, June 5. It was a Black Lives Matter rally and candlelight vigil for George Floyd and other black Americans who have died in confrontations with police. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Soul City WiFi Project brings free internet to Historic Westside Las Vegas - Video
Steven Williams, president of the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation speaks at a press conference about the creation of a free WiFi network to help underserved communities, followed by a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Academic Excellence Awards 2020 - Video
The Las Vegas Review Journal's Academic Excellence program is designed to recognized 1st thru 12th grade students in Southern Nevada who exhibit academic achievement, community involvement, and leadership in and out of the classroom.
A motorist driving recklessly lost control of their vehicle and smashed into a house
Las Vegas police said a motorist driving recklessly lost control of their vehicle, which then smashed into a house at 401 South Torrey Pines Drive. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @reviewjournal
Las Vegas police briefing on shooting during Black Lives Matter protest
Sheriff Joe Lombardo briefs the media on shootings during the Black Lives Matter protest that left one man dead and a Metro officer in critical condition on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Areas of Red Rock Canyon reopen - Video
The BLM Southern Nevada District reopened access to areas of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on June 1, 2020, including; Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive, Red Rock Overlook, Late Night Trailhead, Red Spring Boardwalk, Calico Basin and Kraft Mountain Trailheads. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rebel store looted
The manager of a Rebel gas station talks about looting at the Tropicana and Koval store over the weekend. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fremont Street Experience is counting down to reopening - Video
A countdown clock is running for the reopening of the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CrossFit Apollo reopens after COVID-19 shutdown - Video
CrossFit Apollo gym co-owner and a member talk about their first day back, Friday, May 29, 2020, after gyms and fitness centers were closed during the coronavirus shutdown. (Glenn Puit and Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gym owner Rob Martinez talks about reopening.
Rob Martinez, owner of The Gym Las Vegas, talks about reopening his gym under Phase Two of Nevada's reopening plan. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas gyms reopen.
Desiree Ford talks about getting back to the gym after Nevada moves into Phase Two of its reopening plan. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CrossFit gym reopens
Chad Cole, co-owner of CrossFit Apollo, talks about the reopening of his gym as Nevada moves into Phase Two. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MountainView Hospital protest
Nurses at MountainView Hospital in Las Vegas hold a protest Thursday morning over what they say are planned layoffs and pay cuts by the hospital’s owner, HCA Healthcare. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
COVID-19 testing site moves to UNLV Tropicana parking garage - Video
New Clark County COVID-19 testing site at UNLV Tropicana Avenue parking garage opens Wednesday and includes pediatric and walk-up testing. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Motorcyclist killed in crash in southwest Las Vegas - Video
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka confirmed a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle at Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway just before 9 a.m., Monday, May 25, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas man runs 100-mile marathon for veterans on Memorial Day - Video
Pete Madredes ran a 100-mile marathon at Exploration Peak Park in Las Vegas to raise money for Mission 22, a nonprofit that supports veterans with mental illness. He started Sunday morning, May 24, and ended Memorial Day morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neon Museum reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
The Neon Museum reopened Friday night, May 22, after it shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working at home with kids
Educators Jessica Houchins and Christopher Houchins discuss their work life merged with their parenting life during quarantine, at their home in Henderson on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
6.5 earthquake in western Nevada - Video
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake damaged U.S. Highway 95, which was closed west of Tonopah near Coaldale, on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Nye County Sheriff's Department)
Southern Nevada Health District discusses contact tracing
Devin Raman, senior disease investigator at SNHD, explains how contact tracing works, noting how local clusters of disease are tracked.
Cowabunga Bay Prepares For Patrons
The management and staff at Cowabunga Bay in hopes of opening soon are implementing coronavirus safety measures to ensure patrons are happy and safe.
Pickleball courts coming to Sunset Park - Video
Clark County officials broke ground Tuesday on a championship pickleball tournament complex at Sunset Park, expected to open by next spring. (Clark County)
Great-grandmother meets great-granddaughter through window
A global pandemic couldn't keep June Watkins from meeting her 1-month-old great-granddaughter, even if it had to be through a window. Christie Jensen, the baby's mother, brought together four generations of women with her mother, DeeDee Jensen, when they brought the baby to meet Watkins for the first time ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday.
Firefighters deliver free pizza to coronavirus testers - VIDEO
The Professional Firefighters of Nevada delivered free pizza and soft drinks to Nevada National Guard members and health care workers who are performing COVID-19 testing at the UNLV School of Medicine. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police investigate fatal crash - VIDEO
One person died at University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash at West Russell and South Fort Apache roads, Thursday morning, May 7. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District COVID-19 update
Southern Nevada Health District staff conduct a video briefing to provide updates about the public health agency’s COVID-19 response in Clark County.
Greg Zanis, the cross maker, has died - VIDEO
Greg Zanis was the Illinois carpenter who built and erected the 58 simple white crosses in the shadow of the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign that turned into a focal point for a city’s grief after the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting in 2017. He died on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seniors, people with disabilities getting special shopping hour at Costco - VIDEO
Costco will implement new rules Monday that, in addition to requiring face masks, will allow seniors 60 and older to shop from 9-10 a.m. weekdays. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest
Henderson Coalition for Responsible Government protest. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neighborhood rallies behind grad amid the coronavirus lockdown
Riley Lynn Thacker's mom put a sign in their yard to congratulate her daughter completing her senior year and neighbors followed suit. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of Nevada will realize a 4 percent rollback in near ...
K-12 schools, UNLV med school suffer in budget cuts caused by pandemic
By Bill Dentzer / RJ Capital Bureau and Colton Lochhead / RJ Capital Bureau

Nevada will enact the first of an expected $812 million in state budget cuts this week, a 4 percent rollback in nearly all areas of state spending driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.