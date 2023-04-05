Las Vegas baseball fans love Aviators, but the A’s are very tempting

Aviators fans discussed the possible relocation of the Oakland A’s to Las Vegas at the Triple-A team’s home opener Tuesday.

Fans toast the evening fun during the first inning of the Aviators against Dodgers during their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bill Collins, left, and Mark Roselli show off their free 40th anniversary shirts as the Aviators face the Dodgers during their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oakland A's merchandise on sale for fans before the first inning of the Aviators against Dodgers during their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans Kendall, left, and Dane Brooks stay warm under their Oakland A's blanket as the Aviators face the Dodgers during their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators outfielder Cody Thomas (12) signs a ball for a young fan before the first inning of their minor league home opener against the Dodgers at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Ortiz family take a turn in the giant chair before the first inning of the Aviators against Dodgers during their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Starting Aviators with Manager Fran Riordan, left, stand for the National Anthem before facing the Dodgers in their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dane Brooks shows off his Oakland A's jersey as the Aviators face the Dodgers during their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

during the first inning of their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators Manager Fran Riordan confers with an umpire while facing the Dodgers in their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans stay warm during the first inning of the Aviators against Dodgers during their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fans reach for a ball in the stands as the Aviators face the Dodgers during the second inning of their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dodgers infielder Yonny Hernández (4) slides in safely fort a run as Aviators pitcher Bryce Conley (34) gets there late during thee second inning in their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators infielder Jordan Diaz (13) crushes a ball for a hit against the Dodgers during the second inning of their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Finn the bat dog fetches one for the Aviators against the Dodgers during the second inning of their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators Manager Fran Riordan, left, awaits relief pitcher Bryce Conley (34) while facing the Dodgers during thee second inning in their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

during the first inning of their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviators infielder Dérmis Garcia (23) is tangled up with Dodgers infielder Yonny Hernández (4) at second base after being tagged out during the fourth inning of their minor league home opener at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A new tradition began on the walkway behind the left-field fence at Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday.

Lewis Henderson had his son — just 2½ months old — strapped to his chest and smothered in blankets for their first ballgame together. Henderson and his family were there for the Aviators’ home opener against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

He said he hopes it’s the first of many opening days he gets to share with his son.

All those future games might not involve the Aviators. Henderson wants the Oakland Athletics to complete their move to Las Vegas, even if it costs the city its longtime Triple-A tenants.

“Having a minor league team is nice and all,” Henderson said. “But we have more of a major league feel to the city, so we need a major league team.”

Henderson isn’t alone in his sentiments. Several of the 6,950 fans in attendance Tuesday said they want to see the A’s move to Las Vegas and bring Major League Baseball to the city. Any potential move to Las Vegas by the A’s, the major league affiliate of the Aviators, could mean the Triple-A squad would have to leave town.

Don Logan, president and chief operations officer of the Aviators, said the organization is simply focused on the present. He said the team’s success in Las Vegas during the past 40 years paved the way for major league teams to consider the city as a potential home.

He also sees the Aviators as a community leader in Las Vegas, as they’ve outlasted 28 minor league teams during their four-decade tenure in Nevada.

“We know how to be a good community partner,” he said. “It doesn’t always translate into trying to make the most money for the team, but it’s trying to do what’s right as an organization for the community.”

Logan said MLB’s territorial rights don’t factor in any potential relocation for the Aviators since they are affiliated with the A’s. He also said that the A’s have been very inclusive and transparent with their Triple-A club about potential relocation.

“They’re doing what they’re doing very thoughtfully,” Logan said.

While Henderson admitted a preference for the A’s, Jeff Camara, another local fan, has combined his two passions. He donned an A’s shirt and jacket for the game, but also had an Aviators cap on to protect against the strong winds that whipped around the stadium.

Camara, who grew up an A’s fan, is also a Raiders season-ticket holder and said the football team’s move proves major league teams can thrive in Las Vegas.

“Fans, like they do for Raiders games, will come to Vegas not only to see Vegas and do Vegas things, but to see their baseball teams, too,” Camara said.

Zahra Sage has been a season-ticket holder for the Aviators for years, going back to the organization’s time at Cashman Field when they were known as the 51s. She wants the A’s to move to Las Vegas, but hopes the teams could work out some kind of deal to keep the Aviators in their new Summerlin stadium as well.

Doug Shrader also said it would be a difficult decision to choose between the A’s and the Aviators. Wearing a cyan Reyes de Plata jersey — the Aviators’ alternate Latino heritage uniform — Shrader said the minor league atmosphere is extremely enjoyable.

The team’s move from Cashman Field to Las Vegas Ballpark convinced him to buy season tickets two years ago, but he admits the chance to bring MLB to Las Vegas is probably too good to pass up. Camara and Sage also said choosing between the A’s and Aviators would be an extremely tough choice.

“I love my Aviators, so it’s hard to say, ‘Get rid of them,’ ” Shrader said. “But it is what it is.”

Contact reporter Andy Yamashita at ayamashita@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ANYamashita on Twitter.