Sports Betting Spotlight: Minnesota Vikings 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Vikings’ season in the 12th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
Minnesota went 8-8 last season, finished 9-7 against the spread and went under in seven of its 16 games.
The Vikings were fifth in the NFL last season in scoring defense (19.2 points per game) and are tied for the league’s fifth-easiest schedule entering this season.
Minnesota features quarterback Sam Bradford and added running backs Latavius Murray and Dalvin Cook to offset the loss of Adrian Peterson.
The Vikings’ 2017 season win total is 8.5 at Station Casinos.
