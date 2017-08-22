Sports Betting Spotlight: Minnesota Vikings 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Vikings’ season in the 12th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, left, takes a hand off from quarterback Sam Bradford, right, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray (25) walks to practice during NFL football training camp Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Mankato, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, right, hands the ball to running back Bishop Sankey, left, during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

Minnesota Vikings running back Terrell Newby (44) runs with the ball from the grasp of Buffalo Bills linebacker Reggie Ragland (59) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

Minnesota Vikings' Eric Wilson (50), Noor Davis (58), Emmanuel Lamur (59) walk onto the field for warmups before an NFL football preseason game, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford passes during warmups before an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Minnesota Vikings kicker Kai Forbath, right, kicks a field goal as punter Ryan Quigley (4) holds, during the first half of an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Vikings’ season in the 12th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Minnesota went 8-8 last season, finished 9-7 against the spread and went under in seven of its 16 games.

The Vikings were fifth in the NFL last season in scoring defense (19.2 points per game) and are tied for the league’s fifth-easiest schedule entering this season.

Minnesota features quarterback Sam Bradford and added running backs Latavius Murray and Dalvin Cook to offset the loss of Adrian Peterson.

The Vikings’ 2017 season win total is 8.5 at Station Casinos.

2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*

Aug. 11: Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug. 12: Tennessee Titans

Aug. 13: Indianapolis Colts

Aug. 14: Cleveland Browns

Aug. 15: Cincinnati Bengals

Aug. 16: Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug. 17: Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 18: Houston Texans

Aug. 19: Chicago Bears

Aug. 20: New Orleans Saints

Aug. 21: Atlanta Falcons

Aug. 22: Minnesota Vikings

Aug. 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aug. 24: Carolina Panthers

Aug. 25: Detroit Lions

Aug. 26: Green Bay Packers

Aug. 27: San Francisco 49ers

Aug. 28: New York Giants

Aug. 29: Washington Redskins

Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys

Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals

Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders

Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills

Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 7: New England Patriots

Sept. 8: New York Jets

Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins

Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers

Sept. 11: Denver Broncos

*Schedule is subject to change

More betting: Follow all of our sports betting coverage online at reviewjournal.com/betting and @RJ_Sports on Twitter.

Contact reporter Todd Dewey at tdewey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0354. Follow @tdewey33 on Twitter.