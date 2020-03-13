53°F
weather icon Overcast
Las Vegas NV
Golf

Masters golf tournament postponed due to coronavirus

By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press
March 13, 2020 - 7:28 am
 

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Augusta National decided Friday to postpone the Masters because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Club chairman Fred Ridley says he hopes postponing the event puts Augusta National in the best position to host the Masters and its other two events at some later date.

Ridley did not say when it would be held. The PGA Tour has canceled all events through the Masters, and golf has a full schedule of events through the year.

The next major would be the PGA Championship in San Francisco in May.

MOST READ
1
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
4 more coronavirus cases reported, pushing Nevada total to 11
2
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
Las Vegas Strip eerily quiet in face of coronavirus— PHOTOS
3
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for sports, conventions, shows
What’s canceled or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for sports, conventions, shows
4
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
Nevada governor declares state of emergency — VIDEO
5
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
Mandalay Bay to shutter 3 more restaurants
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Cameron Champ, Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway and their caddies, walk the 17th green, during the firs ...
PGA Tour cancels rest of Players, next 3 tournaments
By Doug Ferguson The Associated Press

The Players Championship is the premier tournament run by the PGA Tour, offering a $15 million purse, the richest in golf history.

UNLV women's golf junior Samantha Fuller finished 6th at the Rebel Beach at Spanish Trail Count ...
UNLV women have more to learn after Rebel Beach
By / RJ

Junior Samantha Fuller paced UNLV women’s golf with a sixth-finish at the Rebel Beach Invitational played at the team’s home course, Spanish Trail, on Monday and Tuesday. Overall, the Rebels finished ninth.