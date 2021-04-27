Longtime youth soccer coach Jeff Bush dies from COVID

Jeff Bush, who coached youth soccer for about a decade, died Thursday night after nearly a month in the hospital with COVID-19. He turned 47 while in the hospital.

Longtime youth soccer coach Jeff Bush died Thursday of COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Annie Bush.

“He was genuinely just a good guy through and through, and he would do anything for anybody,” said Bush’s wife, Annie. “People say that all the time, but he poured so much of himself into others. It was a part-time coaching thing, and he didn’t get paid for it. He volunteered, but he would take 40-plus hours a week of his time. He always cared.

“He had so much of an impact on so many people. He’s just gone too soon.”

More than $28,000 was raised by late Monday afternoon for a GoFundMe account to assist the family with medical and funeral expenses.

“We still thought until the night he passed he was coming home — I believed it with everything — so we thought (the money raised) was going to be for medical bills,” Annie Bush said. “It’s nice that’s in place and people seem to be donating. That’s going to be huge.”

Bush most recently coached for the past six or so years a Vegas United competitive girls soccer team. It was a recreation league team before it was elevated.

A celebration of life ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. Monday at a soccer field to be determined.

Annie Bush said she and her husband had mild COVID cases last month, but Jeff began to worsen about a week later, though not to the point that the family was alarmed. But on March 26, his oxygen level dropped, and Bush entered the emergency room the next day.

Bush is survived by Annie, daughter Rylie and sons Zach and Jacob.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.