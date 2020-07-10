78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE RJ APP
Casinos & Gaming

Nobody knows how many resort workers are sick — including employees

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 10, 2020 - 6:49 am
 

Aileen Rotzin has a deadly secret — one she doesn’t want to keep.

The M Resort cage cashier tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4, one month after she first returned to her job at the Henderson casino.

Despite working closely with coworkers while she had symptoms, Rotzin claims the company’s human resources department told her to keep her test results private because it was considered “confidential information.”

Instead, she decided to contact nearly a dozen coworkers to encourage them to take a COVID-19 test.

“We work very close together, the cage is really small. … I’m worried about them,” she said. “It’s just human decency, with this COVID-19, that they let other people know (when employees test positive).”

Spokesman Jeff Morris said M Resort initiates contact tracing immediately after discovering a positive case to determine whether there’s been possible exposure to other employees and guests, and those who are potentially at risk are notified. He added that the company tells staff that their COVID-19 test results will remain confidential, but “they do not have an obligation” to keep their positive test private.

Rotzin is unsure if other employees have tested positive — she said she has received no official notices from the company regarding infected workers.

The M Resort and casino operators across Southern Nevada have declined to share how many employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Businesses aren’t required to share this information, but hotel-casino workers across the Las Vegas Valley say they would feel safer if they knew what sort of environment they were being asked to work in.

Cases across the valley

“People are scared,” one worker at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas said.

On June 29, the Review-Journal reported that multiple employees have personally confirmed at least 15 workers have tested positive for COVID-19 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

That number has since gone up, according to employees.

The Cosmopolitan did not respond to a request for comment, and has not confirmed how many workers have tested positive.

“It’s just frustrating,” another worker said. “It for sure feels like they’re trying to hide it. There’s been no transparency. It just feels horrible.”

An employee at the Strip casino told the Review-Journal they have personally confirmed at least 38 dealers have tested positive at the property. Others said they could confirm at least 30 at that department, and employees at other departments say they are also seeing positive cases.

One dealer who tested positive told the Review-Journal they reached out to coworkers to notify them, afraid that the company wouldn’t send out a notification.

A number of workers say they don’t believe the company is doing enough to keep them safe.

Two said they have been allowed to enter the property without a temperature check, despite the company’s published and publicly available health and safety protocols saying all coworkers are “required to undergo a non-invasive temperature screening before beginning their work shift and entering the resort.”

One housekeeping employee said there’s a lack of cleaning supplies for staff, and many have not had time to receive proper, hands-on training on the new protocols.

The worker confirmed at least 10 housekeeping staff members have tested positive, but said there are rumors there are more.

“As employees, we want to know (when someone tests positive so we can) get tested,” the employee said. “We can’t bring this to our families, and we’re dealing with hundreds of people a day.”

According to the company’s health and safety protocols, workers have “thorough training on how to implement our new safety, cleaning and sanitization protocols.”

Another Cosmopolitan employee said the property is not enforcing state protocols, which require masks to be worn by patrons and guests in casinos unless eating or drinking.

Caesars

Two Caesars Entertainment Corp. employees, who were granted anonymity to protect their jobs, say the company has yet to issue any notices widely among staff about positive cases.

So far, just four cases have been made public by Caesars: two at the Flamingo, one at the Linq Hotel, and one at Caesars Palace. The latter resulted in the June 24 death of Adolfo Fernandez, a 51-year-old utility porter.

One worker said neither the death of the employee nor the rate of positive cases among staff was brought up when they received a call to return to work.

“It seems like as far as (the company is) concerned, the less people know and find out about any cases and deaths, the better off they are,” said the employee, who found out about Fernandez’ death on Twitter. “I definitely think any casino should inform (workers about how many employees have tested positive).”

Caesars spokesman Richard Broome said when the company finds out an employee has tested positive, some workers — but not all — are notified.

The company uses surveillance technology and “investigative resources” to determine who has been in close proximity to an infected person. Workers who meet the criteria are informed and directed to self-isolate, and can return after submitting a negative COVID-19 test result.

Other employees are informed “only if their work is affected,” such as with an altered shift or temporary venue closure, Broome said. The company does not disclose which employees have tested positive or are self-isolating.

Broome declined to say how many employees have tested positive since reopening or whether it brings up positive cases when it calls employees back to work.

Another Caesars employee said rising cases among Las Vegas casino workers and a lack of transparency is making them consider quitting the job.

“It’s almost like you shouldn’t talk about it,” the employee said. “I think there should be more transparency.”

MGM, Station

Sixto Zermeno, a Bellman at the Signature at MGM Grand, wishes there was more communication from MGM Resorts International.

After testing positive for COVID-19 on June 11, Zermeno said he’s symptom-free and back at work. While he wasn’t able to confirm if any coworkers have tested positive for COVID-19, he said there have been rumors among staff that the company hasn’t addressed.

“In my opinion, there’s not enough transparency,” he said. “Everyone is nervous.”

Spokesman Brian Ahern said when an MGM employee tests positive, the company’s incident response protocols has it work to identify, notify, and require testing for employees who have had close contact with the infected individual. Positive cases are reported to public health officials, and the company assists with their contact tracing efforts as well.

“Out of respect for the privacy of individual employees, we will confirm a case only when there is an impact on our operations or the public health,” Ahern said.

MGM employees are also offered free testing, and are required to get tested if they exhibit symptoms. Employees who test positive are given two weeks of paid time off.

One security worker at a Station Casinos property said there are rumors of positive COVID-19 cases among staff, but nothing has been confirmed by management.

“It’s all word of mouth,” the employee said, adding it doesn’t feel good being in this position.

Station Casinos declined to comment.

Balancing act

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says companies should inform fellow employees about any possible exposure to an infected employee, while maintaining confidentiality required by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Ellen Bronchetti, a partner at international law firm McDermott Will & Emery with a focus on employment and labor issues, said employers should keep these notifications vague, something along the lines of: “We are aware that there has been exposure. We have determined that you may have been in close contact with this person.”

Even though companies aren’t prohibited from sharing when there’s been a positive case — as has been done by MGM The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Caesars — many choose to keep cases under wraps.

Brendan Bussmann, director of government affairs for Las Vegas-based Global Market Advisors, said deciding how much to share when it comes to infected employees is complicated.

“I understand employees’ desire to know if other employees test positive, but there are federal laws that come into play, not only for the protection of the employee but the protection of the company,” he said.

He said companies need to be careful in how they handle employee privacy when they notify staff about positive cases. If the company tells a smaller department that a worker has tested positive and only one worker is out sick, Bussmann said it’s going to be clear who has been infected.

Additionally, all at-risk employees who were in close contact with an infected worker should be alerted through contact tracing.

None of the companies shared why they chose not to disclose the number of infected employees. Greg Chase, founder and CEO of Las Vegas-based Experience Strategy Associates, said casino operators could be concerned that going public with the number of positive cases could turn away visitors.

“However, I have always believed in a level of transparency actually helps build brand credibility for an organization,” he said. “Both employees and customers will be grateful of any information that can be shared around this topic, as it truly demonstrates that the organization at its core cares about the health and well-being of its employees and customers.”

Josh Swissman, founding partner of The Strategy Organization in Las Vegas, said transparency on positive cases “will win the hearts and minds of both team members and guests in the long run. … Safe team members are happy team members, and happy team members make guests feel safe and happy too. That is exactly what our city needs right now.”

‘Left in the dark’

Rotzin’s symptoms started with a cough. Then, a sore throat — which she initially attributed to having to speak louder behind a mask while at work. Maybe a cold, she thought.

After all, the 59-year-old had taken nearly every precaution against the virus: Only ordering groceries online. Disinfecting her home and car constantly. Changing her clothes as soon as she returned home from work.

But when her symptoms persisted, Rotzin left her shift at M Resort early on June 27. She said human resources told her to get tested and self-isolate as she waited for her results.

On July 4, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was panicking when I received the positive test result,” she said. “It can turn around and kill you.”

Rotzin said she’s doing better nowadays, although she has a consistent dry cough and still finds it hard to breath. At its worst, she said the virus made it hard to walk from her bedroom to the kitchen without feeling out of breath.

She said nobody deserves to go through that experience, including her coworkers, who she feels are more at-risk not knowing about her illness.

“I’m protective of my health. I’d rather know than be left in the dark. To me, it’s an unsafe working condition,” she said. “I would like to know (so I can) make my own decision to continue to work or not. I don’t want to put myself at risk in a dangerous working environment.”

Rotzin has not put in notice, but said she does not plan to return to work at the M Resort once she recovers.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter. 

MOST READ
1
Sisolak says restrictions on some bars will return Friday
Sisolak says restrictions on some bars will return Friday
2
Caesars Entertainment to reopen Bally’s on Las Vegas Strip
Caesars Entertainment to reopen Bally’s on Las Vegas Strip
3
No Mask Nevada PAC protests Sisolak mandate in Henderson
No Mask Nevada PAC protests Sisolak mandate in Henderson
4
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat
5
Suspect in Las Vegas online prostitution sting is Nellis airman
Suspect in Las Vegas online prostitution sting is Nellis airman
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LVCVA #VegasSmart social media campaign brings awareness to wearing a mask - Video
Now that Gov. Steve Sisolak has announced requirements to wear masks in public settings in the state, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority will attempt to deliver the message to prospective visitors via their #VegasSmart social media campaign. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's unemployment crisis - Video
Thousands of jobless workers turned to the state for payments after the COVID-19 shutdown in March. DETR has struggled to handle record claims. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars mandates guests to wear masks
Guests at Caesars Entertainment Corp. properties will be required to wear masks while inside its properties, effective immediately.
MGM Grand and Aria are reopening pool clubs - Video
MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Survey shows big reluctance to travel with coronavirus ablaze - VIDEO
Would-be travelers are becoming more pessimistic in their outlook about their safety when they travel. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown's Circa resort will begin taking room reservations Wednesday - Video
Circa developer Derek Stevens confirmed that when the property opens on Oct. 28, persons under the age of 21 won’t be allowed. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations - Video
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort will begin taking room reservations on Wednesday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Culinary union expresses concerns about returning to work - Video
The Culinary union expresses its concerns about returning to work and the safety precautions that casinos are taking to ensure the safety of staff.
Bellagio poker room reopens with approval to host six-handed games - Video
The installation of plexiglass dividers between the players gave the Bellagio an edge over the other poker rooms open in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Westgate reopens after coronavirus shutdown - Video
Jay Kornegay, vice president of Westgate Sportsbook, talks about the reopening of the casino on Thursday, June 18. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Final beam of Circa resort tower moved into place - Video
A crane whisked the final beam in the construction of downtown Las Vegas’ Circa resort property into place Friday morning, June 19, and crews paused momentarily, then continued working to ensure the casino's Oct. 28 opening. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas reopens - Video
The Paris Las Vegas hotel-casino reopened its doors on June 18 after the statewide shutdown in response to COVID-19. (Mackenzie Behm/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masks required at casino table games in Nevada - Video
The state Gaming Control Board has ordered Nevada casinos to require players and spectators of most casino table and card games to wear protective face coverings.
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa to open in October - Video
Circa resort-casino’s first five floors are set to open Oct. 28, according to CEO and developer Derek Stevens. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas movie theaters set July reopening date - Video
Las Vegas movie theater reopenings will start Regal, the valley’s largest exhibitor, announced Tuesday that it will reopen its theaters starting July 10, albeit in a modified fashion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas - Video
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas guests ignoring COVID-19 protocols
Casinos are putting safety first but many Las Vegas guests are not socially distancing.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, not every employee is convinced it's safe to go back.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, some employees aren't convinced it's safe to go back.
1.54M Americans filed for unemployment last week - Video
The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday, June 11. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week. The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday. The number of jobless claims was just below economists' predictions of 1.55 million claims. 1.897 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance the previous week. More than 44 million Americans have filed jobless claims in the past three months. Continuing claims nearly topped 21 million. The numbers follow the May jobs report, which revealed that more than two million jobs were added to the U.S. economy in May. Initial jobless claims continued the gradual downward trend. But it is still hard to square the claims figures with the much more upbeat news on the labor market from May’s Employment Report, Capital Economics, via Yahoo Finance
Visitors return to Las Vegas
Guests returned to Las Vegas casinos throughout the weekend. Casinos reopened on Thursday after being closed for 78 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Sisolak tours casino property after reopening - Video
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sandra Morgan, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, participated in a tour of the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino where they share their first thoughts on casinos reopening. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island reboots operations after coronavirus shutdown - Video
When casinos shut down, not only were tourists unseen on the Las Vegas Strip, but jobs were temporarily lost. Treasure Island took the months off to remodel and fix the property, adjusting the casino for COVID-19 norms. Now that they’re open again, management is slowly hiring back staff as guests return. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Reno-based Eldorado Resorts is in the process of acquiring Caesars Entertainment Corp. (L.E. Ba ...
Gaming boards back Eldorado-Caesars deal
By / RJ

The state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously backed Reno-based Eldorado Resorts Inc.’s $17.3 billion bid to acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp. and build the world’s largest casino operation.

Read More