Wynn Las Vegas offers distance learning program to working parents

Through a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, the property said Thursday it will provide 400 spots per day for students at the nonprofit’s 13 locations across the valley at no cost to employees.

“As the school year begins, I know employees throughout the valley are concerned about how they will manage both a daytime work schedule and virtual learning while their child’s school is closed,” Wynn Resorts Ltd. CEO Matt Maddox said in a statement. “Wynn employees with daytime work schedules now have an option for their children to thrive in supervised virtual learning centers when they work during the day at no cost to them.”

Boys & Girls Clubs staff will provide on-site supervision of students ages 6-12, offering academic support, as well as other programs and activities, including arts and crafts, health and wellness, and sports. Clark County School District students began online-only classes this week.

Many working parents across the valley are struggling to find access to local affordable day care. Demand for child care services outpaces the availability of daycare options offered by Clark County and the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson, as officials try to meet the needs of working parents.

Last week, MGM Resorts International said it would offer employees discounted rates to child care, tutoring and computer equipment.

