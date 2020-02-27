40°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Coronavirus has had little impact on Las Vegas tourism — yet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 27, 2020 - 5:00 am
 

Las Vegas businesses in the tourism sector and beyond say they’re closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and have seen little to no impact so far.

Nick Wyatt, the head of research and analysis and travel and tourism at analytics company GlobalData, said the travel and tourism industry will not grind to a halt, but “we must be realistic and acknowledge the fact that it will need to navigate choppy waters for some time to come.”

This comes after federal health officials warned Americans on Tuesday that the COVID-19 virus’ spread in the U.S. is inevitable.

Tourism seeing no impacts

Wyatt said the warnings from the Centers for Disease Control means the virus can no longer be viewed as just a China or Asia issue.

“It is readily apparent that the impact is likely to be felt on a more global scale than was perhaps previously envisaged,” Wyatt said in a Wednesday statement. “Incessant media coverage of the issues is also impacting traveler confidence. These actions restrict people’s ability and willingness to travel and this is obviously creating significant headwinds for the industry.”

It’s too early to say if travel to Las Vegas has seen any impact from the virus.

The U.S. Travel Association is set to release its first round of data on the coronavirus’ impact Tuesday, according to association spokesman Chris Kennedy.

Southwest Airlines spokesman Brian Parrish said the company has not suspended any scheduled flights or routes during the coronavirus, but it will continue to monitor the coronavirus and “make any adjustments to our procedures or operations, as necessary.” Southwest, McCarran International Airport’s busiest commerical airline, does not fly to any of the international regions where the virus has been noted as problematic.

But fears seem to be ramping up among consumers and investors: United Airlines’ shares fell 6.5 percent Tuesday after it withdrew its financial forecasts for the year because of the impact on demand for air travel.

Nevada Resorts Association spokeswoman Dawn Christensen said the organization is closely monitoring the situation, and its members are in contact with public health officials regarding the latest information, protocols and guidance.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. spokesman Michael Weaver said the company will be in close contact with the Southern Nevada Health District, which is monitoring the situation along with the CDC.

“We will implement any health directive they issue. As a precaution, we have installed hand sanitizers in public areas and back-of-house for team members,” he said in a statement.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. CEO Tony Rodio and Eldorado Resorts CEO Tom Reeg said during earnings calls this week that the companies have seen no impact from the virus.

Representatives of MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Red Rock Resorts declined to comment. Caesars Entertainment Corp. spokespeople referred to their Tuesday earnings call comments. Boyd Gaming Corp. did not respond to requests for comment.

Wyatt said he expects to see dampened occupancy rates and daily hotel rates as the virus spreads.

Monitoring the virus

So far, the virus seems to have little impact on the local convention sector.

The National Association of Broadcasters’ NAB Show is set to take place as planned starting April 18 in Las Vegas. A statement said the show has actually experienced an uptick in exhibit sales, attendee registration and hotel bookings in recent weeks.

Organizers said the trade show will follow CDC recommendations and protocols for heightened levels of cleanliness at event facilities.

A Wednesday statement from CinemaCon 2020, another trade show set to kickoff March 30, said the number of concerned emails and phone calls are “minimal.”

Weekly registration numbers are similar to where they were at this time last year, according to the statement, even though some Chinese exhibitors will not be able to attend due to the travel ban in China. Even so, the trade show is already 99 percent sold out.

“We know of no convention in Las Vegas that has plans to cancel their event,” the CinemaCon statement reads.

The CONEXPO-CON/AGG and the co-located IFPR shows are also set to run as-planned beginning March 10. The trade show will make sure hand sanitizers will be available across the convention space, according to a Tuesday press release.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG show director Dana Wuesthoff said Chinese registrants have been cancelling, but they make up less than 1 percent of total registrations to date.

Lori Nelson-Kraft, a spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the organization and its resort partners are continuing to monitor the virus and coordinate with health officials.

Small businesses thinking ahead

Randi Thompson, the Nevada State Director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said that with so few U.S. infections to date, the virus is not yet on the association’s radar. The only changes she’s been made aware of are more conferencing and curtailed travel among local small businesses.

Meanwhile, a Walmart spokesperson said the company will continue to monitor the development of the coronavirus, and is working collaboratively with suppliers “to understand and mitigate any supply chain disruptions.”

A spokeswoman for CVS Health said the company is trying to keep its store shelves stocked.

“We’re working with our suppliers to meet customer demand for face masks,” said Stephanie Cunha, manager of public relations for the company. “This demand may cause shortages at some store locations and we’ll re-supply those stores as quickly as possible. We’re also keeping an eye on inventory across other categories including hand sanitizer, and will work with our supply partners to address any issues if they arise.”

Cara Clarke, spokeswoman for the Vegas Chamber, said the organization hopes to communicate best practices and preventive measures to its 4,000 Nevada members within the next week.

“The whole idea is to think ahead and to spend the time doing that now rather than waiting for when you are potentially impacted,” Clarke said.

Business managers should consider reviewing their leave policies for employees, she said.

“Maybe it’s an absolute don’t come to work if you have such and such symptoms,” Clarke said. “If you’re a business that may be higher risk, like a restaurant or something where there are lots of members of the general public, you may even want higher standards.”

Businesses can start to identify which employees can work from home and the equipment they would need to do so effectively.

“If you are a small business, how are you going to manage the operation of your business? Now might be a good time to think through cross training certain employees so that you can potentially fill gaps if you need to within your workforce,” Clarke said.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts -VIDEO
The 869-ton, 580-foot-high DEMAG CC-8800, the world’s fourth-largest crawler crane, has arrived in Las Vegas to begin work on the MSG Sphere project. (Madison Square Garden and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts last Las Vegas operator standing in Osaka bid - VIDEO
Japan is getting ready to issue three highly coveted gaming licenses. The country’s gaming market is estimated to be worth more than $25 billion a year once resorts open in 2025. If the estimates stand up, Japan would become the second-largest gaming market in the world behind Chinese gaming enclave Macau. MGM and at least eight other companies had been vying for the Japanese licenses. In 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. turned their attention to other areas. Caesars Entertainment Corp. dropped out of the race altogether. MGM teamed up with Japanese financial services group Orix for its bid for a gaming license. MGM/Orix group was the only one to participate in the RFP process. "We think MGM is in a very good position in Osaka at this point" - Union Gaming analyst John DeCree
Plans for luxury hotel on south Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall speaks with Renee Summerour about a California developer's plan to help revamp the south Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Chairman, CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren stepping down - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will be stepping down as chairman and CEO. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas opens new convention center space - VIDEO
On Feb. 10, 2020, Wynn Las Vegas opened its new convention center expansion that more than doubled its sellable space. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local tattoo shop tattoos MAGIC attendees - VIDEO
Club Tattoo is giving away tattoos to the people who attend the biannual fashion convention throughout its three days at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New report shows January home sales jump - VIDEO
Las Vegas’ housing market had another big jump in sales from year-ago levels as prices stayed relatively flat, a new report shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Creed perfume store part of growing Las Vegas Strip luxury retail - VIDEO
Andrea DeCarlo, general manager at Creed at the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip, talks about her luxury perfume store Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Newest tech gadgets at store in Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
A new store at Forum Shops at Caesars, b8ta, encourages shoppers to play with the hottest tech gadgets. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Preview Las Vegas 2020 - VIDEO
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hints at new branding slogan for Las Vegas, which will no longer be “What happens here, stays here.” The new slogan will be unveiled Jan. 26 during the Grammy Awards. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boring Company could provide a solution to parking problems - VIDEO
LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill believes a potential solution for parking problems is the Boring Company’s $52.5 million people-mover -- a system that could eventually be expanded citywide connecting resorts and even McCarran International Airport to the Convention Center.
The Blackstone Group has partnered with MGM Resorts to acquire more properties - VIDEO
A few months after the Blackstone Group bought the Bellagio for more than $4 billion, it has partnered with MGM Resorts on a deal to acquire two other Las Vegas Strip properties. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Young Innovator Award winner explains ReDawn - VIDEO
Sofia Ongele explains ReDawn, which uses a Chatbot named Dawn to help users find resources after a sexual assault. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: MedWand ties for title of Last Gadget Standing - VIDEO
Dr. Samir Qamar of Las Vegas presents MedWand, a medical device that allows physicians to examine patients remotely anywhere in the world, at CES 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley /Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
CES Flying Taxis
Bell Nexus EX4 and Hyundai SA-1 flying taxi prototypes from CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020 attendees rides in autonomous BMWs - VIDEO
BMW is pitching its reconfigured i3 Urban Suite, which holds a single passenger on a lounge-style seat, as the possible future of chauffeured rides at CES 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The scooter that will remind you of Wall-E - VIDEO
Segway unveiled the egg-shaped S-Pod Scooter at CES 2020 that’s a seated version of their original scooter that can reach 24mph. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Before the floor opens at Sands Expo on Day One - VIDEO
CES 2020 opened its doors at 10 a.m. Tuesday, welcoming more than 170,000 attendees to the annual electronics show. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: A suitcase that follows you, video games to heal you at Pepcom's Digital Experience - VIDEO
Get a glance at Pepcom’s Digital Experience! a showcase of products that will be at this week’s CES convention. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods Inc. Debuts Impossible Pork - VIDEO
At a pre-CES news conference at Mandalay Bay’s Kumi restaurant Monday night, a company representative announced that the participants were the “first people in the world” to try the new plant-based product, which it provided as samples in the form of Impossible Pork banh mi, char siu buns, dan dan noodles, pork katsu, pork shumai and sweet-sour-and-numbing meatballs.
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: The Future of Transportation - VIDEO
Many automotive companies at CES unveil their plans for the future of transportation including safer driverless cars, safety features and a partnership between Uber and Hyundai. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: What you've missed so far - VIDEO
Catch up on the tech and events presented at CES 2020. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Samsung debuts 8k TV, MicroLED TV - VIDEO
2020 is set to be a major year for 8k screens, according to Samsung executives. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Las Vegas resorts welcome dogs to stay
Las Vegas properties are welcoming dogs more than ever. MGM Resorts International announced a new dog-friendly program across all of its Las Vegas properties in December. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Musk 'hopeful' for 2020 completion of underground Las Vegas project - VIDEO
Elon Musk tweeted Friday night that The Boring Company’s underground tunnel project in Las Vegas will be “hopefully fully operational” within the next year. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Market Center celebrates topping-off ceremony - VIDEO
Las Vegas elected officials including Councilman Cedric Crear attend topping-off ceremony for the Expo at World Market Center in Las Vegas.
MSG Sphere in Las Vegas will be the largest spherical building in the world - VIDEO
The Madison Square Garden Sphere at The Venetian has now been under construction for about one year and is expected to be completed in 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Currency traders work at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in ...
Wall Street gives up gains as steep market slide continues
By Alex Veiga The Associated Press

With the spread around Europe gathering pace — Greece became the latest country to reveal its first case — investors are getting increasingly concerned about how long it will take for the world to bring the outbreak under some sort of control.

 
Las Vegas market sees slow-rising housing prices in 2019
By / RJ

Southern Nevada’s housing market ended 2019 with some of the slowest-rising prices in the U.S., a new report shows. Last month’s home sales, however, ticked up 25 percent compared with January 2019.

This photo provided by Virgin Galactic shows the Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity flying over Spacep ...
Sky-high interest shown in Virgin Galactic space flights
By John Antczak The Associated Press

The company did not say when the new set of seats would be released or the actual cost. The initial seats were sold at $250,000 apiece.

Michelle Janavs stands with attorney Thomas Bienert outside federal court, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 20 ...
Heir to Hot Pockets fortune gets 5 months for college scam
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

The “vast majority of parents do not brazenly try to push their kids in the side door” of universities through bribery, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said.