78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Business

Nevada movie theaters can open Friday, but will they?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 28, 2020 - 3:47 am
 

Just because Las Vegas movie theaters can reopen Friday, that doesn’t mean that they will.

Most of them, in fact, aren’t expected to throw open their doors for another month.

Theaters were included in the list of businesses Gov. Steve Sisolak said could resume as part of Phase Two, but unlike their counterparts — including bars, gyms, spas and bowling alleys — cinemas simply have nothing new to offer.

As COVID-19 became more of a reality for Hollywood, studios began altering their schedules. In early March, the James Bond adventure “No Time to Die” became the first film to move, with its opening delayed from April 10 until Nov. 25. Since then, virtually every major movie has been pushed to later this year or, in several cases, next summer.

‘Tenet’ set for July 17

The one blockbuster that refused to move — Christopher Nolan’s twisty espionage thriller “Tenet” — is still scheduled for a July 17 release that would mark a tentative return to moviegoing. Cinema chains are targeting a soft relaunch in late June so employees and moviegoers can get acclimated to new safety protocols.

“While we’re thrilled to see Las Vegas springing back to life, our plans still provide for theater openings at the end of June,” Rafe Cohen, president of Galaxy Theatres, which has three valley locations, confirmed Wednesday.

That’s the same plan put forth by Maya Cinemas COO Francisco Schlotterbeck for the chain’s North Las Vegas location.

All of that assumes “Tenet” actually opens July 17. Warner Bros. needs the vast majority of the world’s movie theaters to be open by then to have any hope of turning a profit on the ambitious spectacle. When a new “Tenet” trailer debuted May 21, though, there was no opening date attached — only the words “Coming to Theaters.”

Aside from that, the small-scale Russell Crowe road-rage thriller “Unhinged” on July 1 and Disney’s live-action “Mulan” on July 24 are the only movies scheduled to be in theaters before “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” on Aug. 7.

Nationwide, 3% open

While some independently owned theaters have reopened in states that have allowed it, Variety reported only 3 percent of indoor theaters were open last week. The nearest one to Las Vegas, the Coral Cliffs Cinema 8 in Hurricane, Utah, is surviving by showing the likes of “Grease” and “The Goonies.”

Cinemark, the nation’s third-largest chain, “is currently working toward a mid-summer opening date,” according to its website. Locally, the company operates theaters at The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast as well as the Cinedome in Henderson, all under the Century banner.

Neither AMC nor Regal, the two country’s largest chains, has opened any of its locations or announced plans to do so. Regal, the valley’s largest theater operator, has the cinemas at Aliante, Boulder Station, Colonnade, Downtown Summerlin, Fiesta Henderson, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Red Rock Resort, Sunset Station, Texas Station and Village Square. AMC operates the ones at Town Square and Rainbow Promenade.

Brenden Theatres at the Palms remains closed and likely will be for some time. The Palms isn’t among the initial wave of Station Casinos with reopening plans.

That just leaves downtown’s Eclipse Theaters, but neither of its phone numbers was active Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Drive-In, which allows for greater social distancing, reopened May 9 with new safety measures in place.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Casino owner’s giveaway of 2,000 flights to Las Vegas gone quickly
Casino owner’s giveaway of 2,000 flights to Las Vegas gone quickly
2
Las Vegas casino reopening ‘major milestone’ for city, industry
Las Vegas casino reopening ‘major milestone’ for city, industry
3
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
Nevada gyms, bars that do not serve food can reopen Friday
4
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
5
10 Las Vegas hotels set to host tourists sick with coronavirus
10 Las Vegas hotels set to host tourists sick with coronavirus
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Status of renters and homeowners during COVID19 pandemic - Video
Rj reporter Eli Segall discusses how COVID19 is affecting renters and homeowners in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health experts: Smoking in casinos should be banned - Video
Experts say smoking can spread the COVID-19 coronavirus. But not because of airborne particulates. The virus could spread from a smoker’s likely pattern of fingers-to-mouth-to-gaming-device. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights’ empathy questioned
A sports talk host called this week a public relations disaster for the Knights and a tourism official said it may shorten the honeymoon period between the team and its devoted fan base.
Chinese visitors in Las Vegas - Video
There were 236,970 visitors from China in Las Vegas in 2018, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas lights up - Video
Construction crews tested exterior lights at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, May 19. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos releases health and safety plan for reopening - Video
Station Casinos rolled out new health and safety protocols Monday morning, May 18, including the use of thermal scanners, testing all employees for COVID-19 and “enhanced cleaning technologies.” (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maverick Helicopters offers 250 free tours for two - VIDEO
Maverick Helicopters will restart its flights on Friday, according to a news release. To celebrate, Maverick will give away 250 flights for two with its “Our Vegas” promotion. (James Schaffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to bring back free parking on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
MGM Resorts on Monday announced free parking for all guests at its Strip resorts for the foreseeable future. New York-New York and Bellagio are the first announced hotels to reopen for casino business and return to the golden days of no-cost parking.
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers.
MSG Sphere construction site remains dormant - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian construction site remains sidelined and representatives of MSG Entertainment offered no updates on when workers might return. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Control Board keeping reopening plans confidential
The state Gaming Control Board requires every licensee, from the megaresorts to the corner gas station convenience store slot machine operators, to submit reopening plans, but they intend to keep them confidential.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Players show up at Gila River Casino in Arizona - Video
Gila River Casino at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, is packed with players on the casino’s reopening day, Friday, May 15, 2020. (Elizabeth BrumleyLas Vegas Review-Journal)
Casinos reopening in Phoenix area - Video
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino reopened in Maricopa, Arizona, on Friday, May 15, 2020. It was closed during the government shutdown for coronavirus. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Entertainment to phase In reopenings - Video
Caesars Entertainment, the operator of Caesars Palace and eight other Las Vegas resorts, on Monday announced it would phase in reopenings with a comprehensive safety and health plan with employees wearing masks across its network of properties. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Commission meeting
Full meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southwest requiring face coverings
In an effort to increase safety for passengers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines is updating protocols that include requiring passengers to wear face coverings beginning May 11.
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Businesses in Henderson begin reopening - VIDEO
In downtown Henderson and at The District at Green Valley Ranch, small shops are opening their doors for business. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York to reopen first after shutdown - VIDEO
The head of MGM Resorts International isn’t sure when he’ll be able to open properties in Las Vegas, but said Thursday that New York-New York and Bellagio will likely be the first to open their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New visitation report shows plunging numbers for March
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday that convention attendance fell 54.8 percent to 249,800. March normally is one of the city’s strongest months for conventions and trade shows.
US jobless claims climb to 30 million in 6 weeks - VIDEO
The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by more than 3.84 million. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening - VIDEO
The hotel-casino operator, Las Vegas Sands Corp., announced updated protocols on April 28 for when its Las Vegas properties reopen, sometime after May 31. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unions contracts expiring - VIDEO
RJ investigations reporter Arthur Kane and Renee Summerour discuss the uncertainty of union contracts expiring in June, and how the extent of the financial damage from the crisis will make it difficult for unions and governments to negotiate collective bargaining agreements, possibly sending many to arbitration. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Strip hoteliers outline cleaning plans upon reopening - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to confirm when casinos will be able to reopen, but operators are already preparing for the day they’ll have to reassure guests their properties are clean and safe amid the virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island plans to reopen May 15 - VIDEO
Treasure Island is planning to open its doors to guests May 15, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Wednesday that gaming shutdowns, currently set to end April 30, will probably be extended an undetermined amount of time. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE - The NYSE's honorary Closing Bell ringers, M ...
Hopes of economic revival give markets 3rd straight win
By Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga The Associated Press

Department store chains, which took some of the market’s worst losses this year, surged amid optimism that life can inch back toward normal.

Read More