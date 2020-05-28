Nevada movie theaters can open Friday, but will they?

Most cinemas are still targeting a late-June relaunch to be ready for new movies.

Just because Las Vegas movie theaters can reopen Friday, that doesn’t mean that they will.

Most of them, in fact, aren’t expected to throw open their doors for another month.

Theaters were included in the list of businesses Gov. Steve Sisolak said could resume as part of Phase Two, but unlike their counterparts — including bars, gyms, spas and bowling alleys — cinemas simply have nothing new to offer.

As COVID-19 became more of a reality for Hollywood, studios began altering their schedules. In early March, the James Bond adventure “No Time to Die” became the first film to move, with its opening delayed from April 10 until Nov. 25. Since then, virtually every major movie has been pushed to later this year or, in several cases, next summer.

‘Tenet’ set for July 17

The one blockbuster that refused to move — Christopher Nolan’s twisty espionage thriller “Tenet” — is still scheduled for a July 17 release that would mark a tentative return to moviegoing. Cinema chains are targeting a soft relaunch in late June so employees and moviegoers can get acclimated to new safety protocols.

“While we’re thrilled to see Las Vegas springing back to life, our plans still provide for theater openings at the end of June,” Rafe Cohen, president of Galaxy Theatres, which has three valley locations, confirmed Wednesday.

That’s the same plan put forth by Maya Cinemas COO Francisco Schlotterbeck for the chain’s North Las Vegas location.

All of that assumes “Tenet” actually opens July 17. Warner Bros. needs the vast majority of the world’s movie theaters to be open by then to have any hope of turning a profit on the ambitious spectacle. When a new “Tenet” trailer debuted May 21, though, there was no opening date attached — only the words “Coming to Theaters.”

Aside from that, the small-scale Russell Crowe road-rage thriller “Unhinged” on July 1 and Disney’s live-action “Mulan” on July 24 are the only movies scheduled to be in theaters before “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” on Aug. 7.

Nationwide, 3% open

While some independently owned theaters have reopened in states that have allowed it, Variety reported only 3 percent of indoor theaters were open last week. The nearest one to Las Vegas, the Coral Cliffs Cinema 8 in Hurricane, Utah, is surviving by showing the likes of “Grease” and “The Goonies.”

Cinemark, the nation’s third-largest chain, “is currently working toward a mid-summer opening date,” according to its website. Locally, the company operates theaters at The Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe Station, South Point and Suncoast as well as the Cinedome in Henderson, all under the Century banner.

Neither AMC nor Regal, the two country’s largest chains, has opened any of its locations or announced plans to do so. Regal, the valley’s largest theater operator, has the cinemas at Aliante, Boulder Station, Colonnade, Downtown Summerlin, Fiesta Henderson, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Red Rock Resort, Sunset Station, Texas Station and Village Square. AMC operates the ones at Town Square and Rainbow Promenade.

Brenden Theatres at the Palms remains closed and likely will be for some time. The Palms isn’t among the initial wave of Station Casinos with reopening plans.

That just leaves downtown’s Eclipse Theaters, but neither of its phone numbers was active Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Drive-In, which allows for greater social distancing, reopened May 9 with new safety measures in place.

