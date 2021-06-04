Strip resorts lined up for July 4 fireworks show

Six standbys and newcomer Resorts World Las Vegas are launching fireworks on July 4.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

New Year fireworks on the Strip as seen from the Trump hotel on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas is packing some pow and wow into its official reopening over the July 4th holiday. A classic Las Vegas Strip fireworks spectacular is planned on that date, with pyro erupting off eight resort rooftops.

Newcomer Resorts World Las Vegas joins Aria, Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood, The Strat, Treasure Island, and The Venetian are the launch pads. The show is again produced by Vegas standby Fireworks by Grucci, promoted by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“Las Vegas is a city built on hospitality and entertainment, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors back from around the country,” said Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the LVCVA, said in a statement. “The excitement throughout the destination is palpable, and we know the pent-up demand to visit is real. We have been waiting for this moment to announce that once again, your ‘Only Vegas’ experience is waiting.”

The Strip show is not alone in the civic celebrations. Other July 4th fireworks shows around the valley include those launched from Plaza, Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch and Lake Las Vegas.

The LVCVA is tying the fireworks display to the general relaunch of live entertainment across the city, emphasizing superstar headliners. The tourism agency has assembled the previously reported list of incoming shows and headliners coming to theaters, arenas and Allegiant Stadium through August:

— Brad Paisley at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, June 25-26

— “Mystère” by Cirque du Soleil at Treasure Island, starting June 28

— Shin Lim at Mirage Theater, Thursdays through Mondays, starting July 1

— “O” by Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio, starting July 1

— Bill Burr at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, July 2-3

— Aces of Comedy at Mirage Theater: Tom Segura July 2-3, Chelsea Handler July 10, Bill Maher July 16-17, Gabriel Iglesias July 23-24, Jim Jefferies July 30-31

— Dave Chappelle at MGM Grand Garden, July 2-3

— Illenium at Allegiant Stadium, July 3

— Bruno Mars at Park Theater at Park MGM, July 3-4, 9-10, 23-24 (all shows sold out)

— Miley Cyrus at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, July 4

— Chappelle and Joe Rogan at MGM Grand Garden, July 8-9

— Garth Brooks at Allegiant Stadium, July 10 (show sold out)

— UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena, July 10

— Paul Oakenfold at AREA15, July 10

— “Criss Angel Mindfreak” at Planet Hollywood, starting July 7

— Usher at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, July 16-17, 21, 23-24, 28, 30-31

— Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre at Sands Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Aug. 26-29.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.