Next-to-last Vax Nevada Days raffle set for Thursday evening

Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to announce another round of winners Thursday as part of the seventh and penultimate Vax Nevada Days raffle.

Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium June 17, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a check while posing for photos during the announcement of the fifth round of Vax Nevada Days winners at the Las Vegas Carpenters Union on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The drawing was to be held at 6 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, where the Reno Aces minor-league baseball team plays, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Vax Nevada Days is a public health initiative announced in June by Sisolak to entice Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Drawings have been held each Thursday since July 8. Last week, a local woman won $50,000 during the sixth raffle, which took place in Henderson.

Vaccinated Nevada residents are automatically included in the raffle, state officials have said. Although most residents won’t win a prize, “Every person is a winner if they get vaccinated,” Sisolak has said.

All told a total of $5 million will be given away to an estimated 2,000 residents.

Sisolak is expected to announce the grand prize winner of $1 million at the final drawing next week.

