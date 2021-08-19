83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Nevada

Next-to-last Vax Nevada Days raffle set for Thursday evening

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2021 - 9:54 am
 
Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Tw ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak announces a COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, "Vax Nevada Days," in the Twitch Lounge at Allegiant Stadium June 17, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a check while posing for photos during the announcement of the fifth r ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak holds a check while posing for photos during the announcement of the fifth round of Vax Nevada Days winners at the Las Vegas Carpenters Union on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak is scheduled to announce another round of winners Thursday in the seventh and penultimate Vax Nevada Days raffle.

The drawing was to be held at 6 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field in Reno, where the Reno Aces minor-league baseball team plays, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

Vax Nevada Days is a public health initiative announced in June by Sisolak to entice Nevadans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Drawings have been held each Thursday since July 8. Last week, a local woman won $50,000 during the sixth raffle, which took place in Henderson.

Vaccinated Nevada residents are automatically included in the raffle, state officials have said. Although most residents won’t win a prize, “Every person is a winner if they get vaccinated,” Sisolak has said.

All told a total of $5 million will be given away to an estimated 2,000 residents.

Sisolak is expected to announce the grand prize winner of $1 million at the final drawing next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
1
Clark County tops 5K COVID-19 deaths as state metrics improve a bit
Clark County tops 5K COVID-19 deaths as state metrics improve a bit
2
Nevada adds over 1K COVID cases, but positivity rate dips again
Nevada adds over 1K COVID cases, but positivity rate dips again
3
Nevada repays $30M to those who paid unconstitutional tax
Nevada repays $30M to those who paid unconstitutional tax
4
CCSD offers bonus of up to $1K to lure substitute teachers
CCSD offers bonus of up to $1K to lure substitute teachers
5
New owners take over Big League Dreams sports park in Las Vegas
New owners take over Big League Dreams sports park in Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More