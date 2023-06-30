Knights agree to contract extension with Stanley Cup-winning goalie
The Golden Knights locked up another piece of their championship team Friday, agreeing to a two-year contract extension with goaltender Adin Hill worth $9.8 million.
Hill, 27, played a major role in the Knights’ Stanley Cup championship. The goaltender was 11-4 in the postseason, and his .932 save percentage led all starters. He finished third in the Conn Smythe Trophy voting for playoff MVP.
Hill’s return keeps most of the Knights’ title-winning team intact. Seventeen of the 19 players who appeared in the final against the Florida Panthers are now under contract with the team for next season. Left wing Reilly Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and left wing Brett Howden is a pending restricted free agent.
