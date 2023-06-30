101°F
Golden Knights

Knights agree to contract extension with Stanley Cup-winning goalie

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2023 - 2:13 pm
 
Updated June 30, 2023 - 2:21 pm
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) speaks to the press after winning the Stanley Cup Fina ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) speaks to the press after winning the Stanley Cup Final championship against the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the second period in Game 5 of t ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Leon Dra ...
Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Adin Hill and the Golden Knights agreed to a two-year, $9.8 million contract extension Friday to keep the pending unrestricted free agent in Las Vegas.

Hill, 27, played a major role in the Knights’ Stanley Cup championship. The goaltender was 11-4 in the postseason, and his .932 save percentage led all starters. He finished third in the Conn Smythe Trophy voting for playoff MVP.

Hill’s return keeps most of the Knights’ title-winning team intact. Seventeen of the 19 players who appeared in the final against the Florida Panthers are now under contract with the team for next season. Left wing Reilly Smith was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and left wing Brett Howden is a pending restricted free agent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

