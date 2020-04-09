Culinary union calls for casinos to pay workers during shutdown

In a Thursday morning virtual meeting, the culinary union’s international president D. Taylor said states should insist these companies pay their workers during the shutdown.

UNITE HERE President D. Taylor speaks in support of AFSCME Local 4041 and the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 members during a rally in support of Senate Bill 135 in front of the Grant Sawyer Building on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

UNITE HERE culinary union is urging casinos to pay their workers during the nation-wide casino shutdowns.

“The industry, obviously, is a very profitable industry,” he said. “They’ve stepped up before in different circumstances. We don’t understand why they’re not stepping up now.”

As of March 25, all U.S. commercial casinos had temporarily shut their doors, according to the American Gaming Association.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

