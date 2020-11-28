Tony Hsieh in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

From being the CEO of Zappos, to the driving force behind the downtown revitalization effort, Tony Hsieh had a profound imact on the city of Las Vegas.

Tony Hsieh, center,CEO of of online clothing maker Zappos.com, during Big Bus downtown tour, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2012. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vegas Young Professionals named Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh its 2008 Mover and Shaker of the Year. (Jacob Kepler)

Vegas Young Professionals named Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh its 2008 Mover and Shaker of the Year. (Jacob Kepler)

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh works at his desk in an area called The Jungle, Friday Jan. 23, 2009. (John Gurzinski/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks to a large group of Silverton associates during an employee meeting held at the hotel-casino located at 3333 Blue Diamond Rd Friday July 30, 2010. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hsieh, left, CEO of Zappos a subsidiary of Amazon.com, looks on as Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman speaks to local media outside Las Vegas City Hall at 400 Stewart Ave., on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2010. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos a subsidiary of Amazon.com, takes questions as he leaves Las Vegas City Hall at 400 Stewart Ave., on Wednesday December 1, 2010. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hsieh, left, CEO of Zappos a subsidiary of Amazon.com, speaks to members of the Las Vegas City Council about moving the Zappos HQ into the Las Vegas City Hall Building in the city council chambers located at 400 Stewart Ave. Wednesday December 1, 2010. (Craig L. Moran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh works on his laptop computer before the start of the LaunchUp Las Vegas event at the Oquendo Center at 2425 E. Oquendo Road on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2012. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this May 21, 2008, file photo, Marie J. Toulantis, CEO of Barnes & Noble.com; Tony Hsieh, CEO of Zappos.com; Rob Norman, CEO of GroupM Interaction Worldwide; Bill Gates, Chairman of Microsoft Corp.; Matt Ackley, VP of Internet Marketing and Advertising, eBay Inc.; Patrick Byrne, CEO of Overstock.com; and Jim Barr, President, Online, Sears Holdings, pose for a photo after announcing Live Search Cashback programs, at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Wash. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)

Tony Hsieh, CEO of online clothing retailer Zappos.com, takes part in an interview at The Beat Coffehouse, 520 E. Fremont St., in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2012. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hsieh, CEO of online clothing retailer Zappos.com, stands near a Vegas neon sign in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2012. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks during the LaunchUp Las Vegas event at the Oquendo Center, 2425 E. Oquendo Rd., in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2012. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hsieh, CEO of online clothing retailer Zappos.com, talks to artist Nicki Doran during First Friday in the Arts District in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 3, 2012. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the company's All Hands employee event at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 2012. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the company's All Hands employee event at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 2012. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh gestures during an interview before the srtart of the LaunchUp Las Vegas event at the Oquendo Center at 2425 E. Oquendo Road on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2012. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hsieh, CEO of of online clothing maker Zappos.com, passes the "Welcome to downtown Las Vegas" sign on Las Vegas Boulevard during Big Bus downtown tour Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2012. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

Zappos.com CEO and Downtown Project head Tony Hsieh speaks during his keynote at SXSW V2V meeting at the Cosmopolitan on Monday, Aug. 12, 2013. Hsieh's speech titled The City as A Startup spoke about the downtown Las Vegas redevelopment. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zappos C.E.O. and downtown Las Vegas developer Tony Hsieh, left, high fives La Comida co-owner Michael Morton during the open night party for the Mexican restaurant at 100 6th Street on Wednesday , May, 15, 2013. Also in the photo is Morton's wife Jenna and las Vegas councilman Bob Coffin. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this June 25, 2014, file photo, former President Bill Clinton, left, speaks with Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh during a forum on the final day of the annual gathering of the Clinton Global Initiative America in Denver. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

Don Welch, right, and Zappos CEO Tony Hseih, seated in black shirt, are shown prior to an interview with a camera crew from the Comedy Central show "Drunk History" at Atomic Liquors at 917 Fremont St. on Saturday, June 27, 2015. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hsieh (Review-Journal File)

Tony Hsieh, CEO of online clothing retailer Zappos.com, takes part in the Executive Relay during the Corporate Challenge opening ceremony on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Mar. 3, 2012. (Jim Miller/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Director of economic and urban development for the city of Las Vegas Bill Arent, from left, Vice President for The Wolff Company Nate Carlson, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, during a ribbon cutting ceremony for Fremont9, a new apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas at Fremont and 9th Street in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Hsieh (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, left, meets Malik McHugh, 14, second from right, and Marshon Lee, 14, both eighth graders at Rainbow Dreams Academy, as organizer Duana Malone looks on during the first Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Summit at Zappos headquarters in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, right, takes questions with Meahel Heard-Pitra, left, and Trinitee Stokes during the first Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Summit at Zappos headquarters in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the Travel Leaders Network 2018 EDGE International Conference at Caesars Palace at 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, June 15, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the Travel Leaders Network 2018 EDGE International Conference at Caesars Palace at 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, June 15, 2018. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A message to Tony Hsieh is posted at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Kevin Cannon/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A message to Tony Hsieh is posted at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Kevin Cannon/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From being the CEO of Zappos, to the driving force behind the downtown revitalization effort, Tony Hsieh had a profound imact on the city of Las Vegas.

The business mogul died Friday from injuries sustained in a house fire in Connecticut.

Hsieh moved Zappos from a Henderson office park to the former Las Vegas City Hall building downtown in 2013. He also launched the Downtown Project (now DTP Companies), in 2012 and put $350 million into numerous ventures in the Fremont Street area.

The photo gallery above takes a look back at Tony Hsieh’s time in Las Vegas.