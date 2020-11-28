Tony Hsieh in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
From being the CEO of Zappos, to the driving force behind the downtown revitalization effort, Tony Hsieh had a profound imact on the city of Las Vegas.
The business mogul died Friday from injuries sustained in a house fire in Connecticut.
Hsieh moved Zappos from a Henderson office park to the former Las Vegas City Hall building downtown in 2013. He also launched the Downtown Project (now DTP Companies), in 2012 and put $350 million into numerous ventures in the Fremont Street area.
The photo gallery above takes a look back at Tony Hsieh’s time in Las Vegas.