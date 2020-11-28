52°F
Reaction to Tony Hsieh’s death: shock and tributes

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2020 - 8:52 am
 
Updated November 28, 2020 - 10:10 am
A message to Tony Hsieh is posted at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Kevin Cannon/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A message to Tony Hsieh is posted at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Kevin Cannon/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A message to Tony Hsieh is posted at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Kevin Cannon/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A message to Tony Hsieh is posted at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Kevin Cannon/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A message to Tony Hsieh is posted at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Kevin Cannon/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
In this 2012, file photo, Tony Hsieh, CEO of online clothing retailer Zappos.com, takes part in an interview at The Beat Coffehouse, 520 E. Fremont St., in Las Vegas. Hsieh is using his vision and money to redevelop downtown Las Vegas, to include purchasing First Friday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zappos C.E.O. and downtown Las Vegas developer Tony Hsieh, left, high fives La Comida co-owner Michael Morton during the open night party for the Mexican restaurant at 100 6th Street on Wednesday , May, 15, 2013. Also in the photo is Morton's wife Jenna and las Vegas councilman Bob Coffin. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reaction on social media overnight to former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s death has generated an emotional outpouring, with people from Nevada and beyond sharing anecdotes of the entrepreneur.

From Nevadans:

Gov. Steve Sisolak: “Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas. Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Councilman Cedric Crear:

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman:

Circa co-owner Derek Stevens:

Business, entrepreneurial communities

