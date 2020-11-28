Reaction to Tony Hsieh’s death: shock and tributes

Emotional tributes to Tony Hsieh appeared on social media after news of his death was reported late Friday night.

A message to Tony Hsieh is posted at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Kevin Cannon/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A message to Tony Hsieh is posted at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Kevin Cannon/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A message to Tony Hsieh is posted at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Kevin Cannon/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A message to Tony Hsieh is posted at Evel Pie in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (Kevin Cannon/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this 2012, file photo, Tony Hsieh, CEO of online clothing retailer Zappos.com, takes part in an interview at The Beat Coffehouse, 520 E. Fremont St., in Las Vegas. Hsieh is using his vision and money to redevelop downtown Las Vegas, to include purchasing First Friday. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zappos C.E.O. and downtown Las Vegas developer Tony Hsieh, left, high fives La Comida co-owner Michael Morton during the open night party for the Mexican restaurant at 100 6th Street on Wednesday , May, 15, 2013. Also in the photo is Morton's wife Jenna and las Vegas councilman Bob Coffin. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Reaction on social media overnight to former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh’s death has generated an emotional outpouring, with people from Nevada and beyond sharing anecdotes of the entrepreneur.

From Nevadans:

Gov. Steve Sisolak: “Tony Hsieh played a pivotal role in helping transform Downtown Las Vegas. Kathy and I send our love and condolences to Tony’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Councilman Cedric Crear:

Very saddened to hear of the passing of Tony Hsieh. Such a creative & innovative person who positively helped change the landscape of Downtown Las Vegas. We have been working on some cool projects for Downtown. God speed to his family, coworkers and our community. #TonyHsieh — Councilman Cedric Crear (@CouncilmanCrear) November 28, 2020

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman:

What a tragic loss. Tony Hsieh meant so much to Las Vegas. He was always dreaming, working to inspire and leading others to create a new vision for tomorrow. Our prayers and sympathies to his family. pic.twitter.com/TeTwk3BGey — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) November 28, 2020

Circa co-owner Derek Stevens:

Supporting this City and the people within it, Tony Hsieh changed the landscape of Downtown Las Vegas. Our community will miss him greatly, rest in peace. I will miss him greatly. pic.twitter.com/eWmAvgLyPM — Derek Stevens (@DerekJStevens) November 28, 2020

Business, entrepreneurial communities

Tony Hsieh might be the most original thinker I’ve ever been friends with. He questioned every assumption and shared everything he learned along the way. He genuinely delighted in making anyone and everyone happy. The earth has lost a beautifully weird and helpful person. RIP — Chris Sacca 🇺🇸 (@sacca) November 28, 2020

Years ago Tony Hsieh learned I was visiting downtown Vegas and immediately insisted I stay at one of his places, made sure I knew local vegan places, and set me up with friends of his to go rock climbing with. He showed this love to everyone he touched. He was a kindness factory. — Seth Bannon 👨‍🔬 (@sethbannon) November 28, 2020

Words can’t describe my feelings. Tony Hsieh is an innovator, a lovely weirdo and an inspiration. He meant so much to Vegas and fellow entrepreneurs. Tony, you still owe me that private jet ride. We'll fly one day, not in this world, but in a better one. https://t.co/JKhLLiS0Im — Jia Jiang (@JiaJiang) November 28, 2020

Celebrating the life while mourning the loss of my dear friend Tony Hsieh. Tony was a deeply original thinker always challenging me to reject conformity & follow my heart. Tony was driven by the mission of delivering happiness & brought joy to all who knew him. Rest In Peace Tony pic.twitter.com/Nd5o6U7wV9 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 28, 2020

Once, when @Zappos was suffering a service outage, I sent them enough pizza for all 1,000 employees (thanks to my then employer, @Rackspace ). Tony Hsieh called me and thanked me profusely – he cared so much that we cared for his employees. He set an example many should follow. — Rob La Gesse (@kr8tr) November 28, 2020

The ways you executed on your vision, will be studied intently for generations to come. #RIPTonyHsieh 💔 pic.twitter.com/xLBMNtbRJV — Rasu Shrestha MD MBA (@RasuShrestha) November 28, 2020

RIP Tony Hsieh You always “Delivered Happiness”. It was an honor to help in the early days of Zappos from your “signature offices" in the old Cadillac Building in SF w/ your Mom, Dad & family helping build your dream. We will miss your enthusiasm for entrepreneurship. God Bless. — Ron Conway (@RonConway) November 28, 2020

Search for tweets about Tony Hsieh rn and you’ll see it is possible to live a life of both high ambition and ultimate kindness. #tonyhsieh — Sandro Roco (@alessandroroco) November 28, 2020

What is most significant about Tony Hsieh is not his spectacular business acumen, though. It is that everyone seems to have loved him and he seems to have taken his time with people everywhere without prejudice. He made the world better. A true beacon. RIP. — Mikael Pawlo 🚩 (@mpawlo) November 28, 2020

With Tony Hsieh's passing it's mind-blowing how many people's lives he impacted. He's like that professor that always had an open door for office hours. — rubab uddin (@RubabUddin) November 28, 2020