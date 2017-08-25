Sports Betting Spotlight: Detroit Lions 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito preview the Lions’ season in the 15th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
Detroit went 9-7 last season and lost the NFC wild-card playoff game to the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions finished 8-9 against the spread and were the second-best under team as they went under the total in 11 of 17 games.
Detroit is led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was sixth in the league last season in passing yards (4,327). The Lions were next to last in the NFL in sacks, with 26, and haven’t compiled back-to-back winning seasons since 1995.
Detroit’s 2017 season win total is 8 (Under minus-190) at Station Casinos.
