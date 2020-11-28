Tony Hsieh dead at the age of 46 after being injured in house fire

Tony Hsieh, the former chief executive of Zappos who pumped a fortune into downtown Las Vegas and became the face of its revitalization, died Friday after being injured in a house fire.

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the company's All Hands employee event at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Aug. 9, 2012. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Jessica Ebelhar

In this Oct. 13, 2008 file photo, Vegas Young Professionals named Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh, 34, its 2008 Mover and Shaker of the Year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this Oct. 13, 2008 file photo, Vegas Young Professionals named Zappos.com CEO Tony Hsieh, 34, its 2008 Mover and Shaker of the Year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

In this 2012, file photo, Tony Hsieh, CEO of online clothing retailer Zappos.com, takes part in an interview. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, left, meets Malik McHugh, 14, second from right, and Marshon Lee, 14, both eighth-graders at Rainbow Dreams Academy, as organizer Duana Malone looks on during the first Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Summit at Zappos headquarters in downtown Las Vegas Friday, Jan. 18, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

In this June 15, 2018, file photo, Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the Travel Leaders Network 2018 EDGE International Conference at Caesars Palace at 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this June 15, 2018, file photo, Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh speaks at the Travel Leaders Network 2018 EDGE International Conference at Caesars Palace at 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd. in Las Vegas. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this June 25, 2014, file photo, former President Bill Clinton, left, speaks with Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh during a forum on the final day of the annual gathering of the Clinton Global Initiative America, at the Sheraton Downtown, in Denver. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

In this Sept. 18, 2018, file photo, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, right, with Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, speaks during the grand opening ceremony for Fremont9, a new apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas at Fremont and 9th Street in Las Vegas, (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In this Sept. 18, 2018, file photo, director of economic and urban development for the city of Las Vegas, Bill Arent, from left, vice president for The Wolff Company Nate Carlson, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, and Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for Fremont9, a new apartment complex in downtown Las Vegas at Fremont and 9th Street in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In this Jan. 28, 2012, file photo, Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh works on his laptop computer before the start of the LaunchUp Las Vegas event at the Oquendo Center at 2425 E. Oquendo Road. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In this Dec. 1, 2010, file photo, Tony Hsieh, left, CEO of Zappos, looks on as Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman speaks to local media outside Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

Tony Hsieh (Justin Yurkanin/Las Vegas Review Journal)

Zappos.com CEO and Downtown Project head Tony Hsieh speaks during his keynote at SXSW V2V meeting at the Cosmopolitan on Monday, Aug. 12, 2013. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Zappos office space is seen closed in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk around the Downtown Container Park on the first day of its reopening in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, May 14, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zappos C.E.O. and downtown Las Vegas developer Tony Hsieh, left, high fives La Comida co-owner Michael Morton during the open night party for the Mexican restaurant at 100 6th Street on Wednesday , May, 15, 2013. Also in the photo is Morton's wife Jenna and las Vegas councilman Bob Coffin. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Jeff Scheid Zappos C.E.O. and downtown Las Vegas developer Tony Hsieh, left, high fives La Comida co-owner Michael Morton during the open night party for the Mexican restaurant at 100 6th Street on Wednesday , May, 15, 2013. Also in the photo is Morton's wife Jenna and las Vegas councilman Bob Coffin. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Men work on freshly poured concrete at Container Park, along Fremont Street and Seventh Street on Friday, June 7, 2013.The $15-$20 million project, which is backed by Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh's Downtown Project, is scheduled to open next summer.(Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An empty Container Park as activity remains light in the wake of the closure of a stay-at-home order from Gov. Sisolak and the closure of nonessential businesses in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tony Hsieh, the former chief executive of Zappos who pumped a fortune into downtown Las Vegas and became the face of its revitalization, died Friday after being injured in a house fire.

He was 46.

Megan Fazio, spokeswoman for Hsieh’s side venture DTP Companies, confirmed in an email Friday night that Hsieh had died.

Puoy Premsrirut, a lawyer for Hsieh, confirmed to the Review-Journal that he died “due to complications from injuries sustained in a house fire.”

She did not provide any additional information about the fire.

Hsieh was an unorthodox businessman — he had lived in an Airstream trailer downtown — who started investing heavily in a once-neglected area of Las Vegas coming out of the Great Recession, when the economy was in rough shape.

“Tony’s kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world,” DTP’s statement said. “Delivering happiness was always his mantra, so instead of mourning his transition, we ask you to join us in celebrating his life.”

It added: “On behalf of all DTP Companies employees and staff, we would like to express our deepest condolences to Tony’s family and friends who have all lost Tony as a cherished loved one, visionary and friend. Tony was highly regarded by all of his fellow friends and colleagues in the tight-knit family at DTP Companies, so this heartbreaking tragedy is one that affects many involved.”

According to Footwearnews.com, Hsieh’s family confirmed the death in a text message to friends, saying that his generous spirit touched the lives of countless people and that he left an indelible mark on the world.

Zappos’ new CEO, Kedar Deshpande, told the company Friday night in an internal memo obtained by the Review-Journal that the online shoe seller “lost our inspiring former leader” and that “many of you have also lost a mentor and a friend.”

“Tony played such an integral part in helping create the thriving Zappos business we have today, along with his passion for helping to support and drive our company culture,” Deshpande wrote.

He also said in the email the company would be exploring ways to celebrate Hsieh’s life in the coming days.

A Zappos spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment Friday night.

Hsieh moved Zappos from a suburban Henderson office park to the old Las Vegas City Hall in 2013. He also launched his side company, then called Downtown Project, in 2012 to put $350 million into real estate, restaurants, tech startups and other ventures in the Fremont Street area.

He pumped money into downtown, albeit with mixed results, and assembled a portfolio of some 90 properties by 2017.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called Hsieh’s death “a tragic loss.”

“Tony meant so much to Las Vegas, always dreaming, working to inspire and leading others to create a new vision for tomorrow. Our prayers and sympathies to his family,” she said.

In 1998, when Hsieh reportedly was just 24, he sold online marketing firm LinkExchange to Microsoft Corp. for $265 million in stock. Nick Swinmurn launched Zappos in 1999 — it was originally ShoeSite.com — and Hsieh soon invested in the startup.

He and Swinmurn ran the company together for a period, and in 2004, Zappos moved from San Francisco to Henderson to better build its customer service operations.

In 2009, Hsieh, by then top boss, sold Zappos to e-commerce giant Amazon in a deal valued at about $1.2 billion. He moved Zappos to the 11-story former Las Vegas City Hall in 2013.

Hsieh retired from Zappos and was replaced as its chief executive in August without a formal announcement from the company he had led for two decades, after he embarked on a homebuying binge this year in the wealthy ski town of Park City, Utah.

As of August, he had purchased at least eight homes in Park City this year, including a 17,350-square-foot mansion with a sports court, private lake and horseback riding corral, and other homes that span at least 2,900 square feet.

In October, DTP Companies purchased Zappos’ headquarters for $65 million, records indicated.

Gov. Steve Sisolak tweeted Friday night that Hsieh “played a pivotal role in helping transform” downtown Las Vegas.

Myron Martin, president and CEO of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, said Hsieh “was a friend and a loyal supporter” of the downtown venue.

Hsieh donated $1 million to The Smith Center and bought all of the tickets in his box and gave them to his employees, Martin said.

“I will miss his ‘all-hands’ staff meetings in Reynolds Hall and the epic after-parties in Symphony Park,” Martin said. “Mostly, I will miss his kindness.”

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Subrina Hudson and John Katsilometes contributed to this report.