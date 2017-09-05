Sports Betting Spotlight: Cardinals 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Cardinals’ season in the 24th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
Arizona finished 7-8-1 last season and had one of the league’s worst records against the spread (6-10) while compiling one of its top over-under marks (10-6).
The Cardinals are led by running back David Johnson, who compiled 2,118 yards rushing and receiving last season and 20 touchdowns. Quarterback Carson Palmer, 37, finished ninth in the league in passing yards last season and had 26 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He has two solid wideouts in John Brown and Larry Fitzgerald, who is 34 but coming off back-to-back seasons with more than 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards.
Arizona’s 2017 season win total is 8.5 (Over minus-125).
