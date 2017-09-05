Sports Betting Spotlight: Cardinals 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Cardinals’ season in the 24th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) heads downfield during the first quarter of a NFL preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson (31) during warm ups at a NFL preseason game against the Oakland Raiders in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) throws under pressure from Oakland Raiders middle linebacker Cory James (57) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and Wynn sports book director Johnny Avello preview the Cardinals’ season in the 24th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Arizona finished 7-8-1 last season and had one of the league’s worst records against the spread (6-10) while compiling one of its top over-under marks (10-6).

The Cardinals are led by running back David Johnson, who compiled 2,118 yards rushing and receiving last season and 20 touchdowns. Quarterback Carson Palmer, 37, finished ninth in the league in passing yards last season and had 26 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions. He has two solid wideouts in John Brown and Larry Fitzgerald, who is 34 but coming off back-to-back seasons with more than 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards.

Arizona’s 2017 season win total is 8.5 (Over minus-125).

2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*

Aug. 11: Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug. 12: Tennessee Titans

Aug. 13: Indianapolis Colts

Aug. 14: Cleveland Browns

Aug. 15: Cincinnati Bengals

Aug. 16: Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug. 17: Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 18: Houston Texans

Aug. 19: Chicago Bears

Aug. 20: New Orleans Saints

Aug. 21: Atlanta Falcons

Aug. 22: Minnesota Vikings

Aug. 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aug. 24: Carolina Panthers

Aug. 25: Detroit Lions

Aug. 26: Green Bay Packers

Aug. 27: San Francisco 49ers

Aug. 28: New York Giants

Aug. 29: Washington Redskins

Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys

Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals

Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders

Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills

Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 7: New England Patriots

Sept. 8: New York Jets

Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins

Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers

Sept. 11: Denver Broncos

*Schedule is subject to change

