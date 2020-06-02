Updated: What’s open in Las Vegas under Phase Two?

Nevada will remain in Phase Two of the state’s reopening plan through July. Masks are required in nearly all public spaces and testing has expanded.

Marquees for MGM Resorts International properties on the Strip in Las Vegas, including from left, New York-New York, Park MGM and Aria, announce Wednesday, May 27, 2020, a reopening date of June 4 after being shut down for 10 weeks due to the coronavirus. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

To our readers:

We’re gathering essential information to help you as Las Vegas continues reopening after months of coronavirus shutdown.

Nevada is staying in Phase Two of reopening until the end of July as cases have risen in the past few weeks.

Wearing face masks in Nevada is mandatory in nearly all public spaces as the state seeks to slow, then reverse a resurging spread of infection. Here’s what to know.

Find the latest COVID-19 impact on Nevada on our updating data page.

What you need to know:

Nevada vastly expanded its COVID-19 testing and contact tracing abilities under a framework announced June 1 by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Some Nevada hospitals have resumed patient visitation with new safety measures in place, the state hospital association said.

The UNLV School of Dental Medicine reopened its clinics to existing patients but will not see new patients until fall.

Flights: Over the past several weeks, new safety procedures have been rolled out or announced by many airlines, including the major carriers serving McCarran.

Las Vegas still needs blood donations to prevent another blood shortage.

Casinos, hotels

Many Las Vegas hotel-casinos and restaurants reopened their doors to the public June 4. Most have new safety protocols and requirements.

Some casinos reopened with plexiglass separators, digital restaurant menus.

The state Gaming Control Board updated its health and safety policies for reopening casinos, ordering licensees in resort hotels to provide for temperature screening for its hotel guests upon arrival or have a medical professional on site. The board amended its May 1 notice with five key updates, including requiring a designated area where hotel guests may be tested for COVID-19 and await their test results.

Parks and pools

Some parks, pools and recreation facilities are open with new guidelines. All of the city of Las Vegas’ splash pads, skateparks, volleyball courts and exercise stations were scheduled to reopen. Facilities will operate at 50 percent capacity, and social distancing should be practiced.

Clark County Parks & Recreation opened a limited number of pools for open swim, starting with outdoor water parks at Desert Breeze and Hollywood recreation centers. Visitor capacity is limited. Reservations are required.

Summer activities

Vegas Strong Summer Academies reopened June 8 for ages 3-13, the city announced. The five programs replace traditional summer camps and will have limited space due to social distancing and other health guidelines. Register online or by calling 702-229-7529.

Churches

Nevada’s houses of worship received the go-ahead to resume live services, but many in the Las Vegas Valley are taking a pass, at least for now.

Schools: What’s ahead

The Clark County School District has revealed initial plans to reopen schools by dividing students into two cohorts to attend school in person for two days a week and learn from home for three days a week, with a digital-only option for families who would prefer students stay home full time. A vote on a final plan is expected on July 9.

Nevada charter schools will create their own reopening plans, it was announced.

UNLV announced it’s aiming for a 50-50 mix of in-person and remote classes for its fall semester. The university will notify students by early July via the MyUNLV online portal which classes will be offered in person or remotely.

At the University of Nevada, Reno, which has about 21,000 students, there will be a combination of in-person and remote classes this fall.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada reopened six of their clubhouses June 8 at 50 percent capacity.

Government/Politics

Officials at the Regional Justice Center have moved toward allowing more people inside the courthouse.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles reopened accepting only those with appointments Mondays through Fridays. The DMV offices in Las Vegas and Reno will again be open on Saturdays and will again accept walk-in customers. Saturday hours will be 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The deadline for those needing to obtain a Real ID has been extended into 2021.

Nevada Department of Corrections still has suspended visitation at all of its institutions.

Sports

The Raiders’ training camp will be at their new team headquarters in Henderson, possibly in late July.

The Las Vegas Polo Classic moved to August 6-8, 2020.

Three Las Vegas poker rooms are poised to reopened in June.

Topgolf opened June 18 with new safety procedures.

Red Rock, other Station poker rooms set a reopen date for August.

Outdoor recreation

The Las Vegas Springs Preserve remains closed to the public.

State park campgrounds opened May 29 but are limited to 50 percent capacity. All state park visitor centers, gift shops, offices and cabins are scheduled to reopen Monday, according to the park system’s website.

Lake Mead National Recreation Area reopened to annual pass holders on May 2. People visiting Lake Mead’s beach areas are being asked to stay at least 10 feet from other groups and to not gather in groups larger than 10.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the National Park Service is not allowing cash or credit transactions at entry stations, but passes are available online. The annual vehicle pass for the park is $45.

Areas in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, including Scenic Drive, reopened June 1. Scenic Drive will temporarily operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Grand Canyon is expanding access to its more popular South Rim entrance and planning to let visitors in around the clock in June. On June 5, the national park dropped restrictions on the hours.

Entertainment

Nightclubs, movies, shows, dining

Find the latest restaurant news here.

Lounges are driving the entertainment scene.

“The Hunger Games: The Exhibition” at the MGM Grand opened June 4.

Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. at Treasure Island opened June 4.

Bellagio, Mayfair led the Las Vegas Strip entertainment return.

Fremont Street Experience has opened the pedestrian mall and access to some hotel-casinos and stores.

For the latest restaurant openings, go here.

Las Vegas movie theaters have delayed reopenings until later in July.

The Smith Center announced it would remain dark indefinitely.

Museums and Attractions

The Neon Museum has new summer hours starting July 1 through Sept. 15. There are new safety protocols in place.

Discovery Children’s Museum opens to the public July 2.

Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas is back up and running.

Las Vegas Natural History Museum is open.

The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas is open.

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District has reopened most of its libraries. Regular library hours will be reinstated with varying and limited services available at 24 of the 25 branches. There are new social distancing and safety guidelines. Find more information here.

Henderson

Henderson announced playgrounds, skateparks, splash pads and basketball courts reopened in May. However, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said playground opening may be delayed based on guidance from the governor’s office. Check the Henderson parks and recreation department’s web page for updated information. Henderson plans to open fitness centers and walking tracks within the next month, according to its announcement. Recreation centers are still closed.

Summerlin

Trails, Vistas and Willows pools in Summerlin have opened under a modified schedule and with added precautions this summer.

The Summerlin July 4th parade will be virtual this year. The streaming of the parade is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Fitness

The state allowed gyms to reopen with capacity limits, social distancing and their locker rooms and communal spaces closed.

Business/conventions

Las Vegas Women’s Day Out Expo has been rescheduled for Oct. 24, 2020 at Santa Fe Station’s Centennial Ballroom.

Nightclub and Bar Show has been postponed to October 19-21, 2020.

Security industry conference ISC West has been rescheduled to Oct. 5-8, 2020 at Sands Expo.

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20 until August 10-13, 2020 at The Venetian and the Sands Expo Convention Center.

The Licensing Expo is now scheduled for August 11-13, 2020.

International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) has moved to Aug. 24-28, 2020

The National Hardware Show has been rescheduled for Sept. 1-3, 2020.

Digital Signage Expo is rescheduled for Sept. 15-18, 2020.

ShopTalk rescheduled to Sept. 14-17, 2020.

World Game Protection Conference is rescheduled for Oct. 5-8, 2020.

Yale Robbins Real Estate Expo has moved to Nov. 17 , 2020.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian.

Rhonda Prast is the Projects and Investigations Editor at the Review-Journal. Contact her at rprast@reviewjournal.com