Sports Betting Spotlight: Kansas City Chiefs 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matthew Holt preview the Chiefs’ season in the 27th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
Kansas City went 12-4 last season and lost a divisional round playoff game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs went 9-7-1 against the spread and went under in 11 of 17 games.
Kansas City lost running back Spencer Ware to a knee injury and will turn to rookie running back Kareem Hunt on an offense guided by quarterback Alex Smith that also features tight end Travis Kelce and wideout Tyreek Hill.
The defense was one of only eight in the league last season to allow less than 20 points per game.
The Chiefs have the second-most difficult schedule in the league. Their 2017 season win total is 9 (Under minus-115).
Odds are subject to change.
