Sports Betting Spotlight: Kansas City Chiefs 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matthew Holt preview the Chiefs’ season in the 27th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Ron Parker tries to bring down tight end Travis Kelce during NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, in St. Joseph, Mo. (Jessica A. Stewart/The St. Joseph News-Press via AP)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) hands off the ball to running back Kareem :Hunt (27) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs the ball in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs the ball in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith drops to pass during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback quarterback Alex Smith, right, stands on the sideline with backup quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, in the second half of an NFL football preseason game in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2017, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith prepares to throw against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football preseason game in Seattle. The Chiefs return most of their roster from a team that won 12 games and the AFC West title last season. Smith is back under center, though first-round pick Patrick Mahomes II is waiting in the wings. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Kansas City went 12-4 last season and lost a divisional round playoff game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs went 9-7-1 against the spread and went under in 11 of 17 games.

Kansas City lost running back Spencer Ware to a knee injury and will turn to rookie running back Kareem Hunt on an offense guided by quarterback Alex Smith that also features tight end Travis Kelce and wideout Tyreek Hill.

The defense was one of only eight in the league last season to allow less than 20 points per game.

The Chiefs have the second-most difficult schedule in the league. Their 2017 season win total is 9 (Under minus-115).

Odds are subject to change.

