Betting

Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots 2017 season preview

By Todd Dewey Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2017 - 11:02 am
 

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matthew Holt preview the Patriots’ season in the 28th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

New England went 14-2 last season and won the Super Bowl 34-28 over the Falcons after trailing 28-3 in the third quarter. The Patriots went an incredible 16-3 against the spread, which tied the 1989 San Francisco 49ers for the NFL’s best spread record ever.

New England, which is expected to be favored in every game this season, lost wideout Julian Edelman for the season with a torn ACL but still has plenty of weapons in quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, receivers Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola and running backs James White, Dion Lewis and Mike Gillislie. Not to mention last season’s top scoring defense (15.6 ppg) and coach Bill Belichick.

The Patriots have won at least 12 games in seven straight seasons. Their 2017 season win total is 12.5 (Over minus-115).

Odds are subject to change.

2017 Sports Betting Spotlight schedule*

Aug. 11: Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug. 12: Tennessee Titans

Aug. 13: Indianapolis Colts

Aug. 14: Cleveland Browns

Aug. 15: Cincinnati Bengals

Aug. 16: Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug. 17: Baltimore Ravens

Aug. 18: Houston Texans

Aug. 19: Chicago Bears

Aug. 20: New Orleans Saints

Aug. 21: Atlanta Falcons

Aug. 22: Minnesota Vikings

Aug. 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Aug. 24: Carolina Panthers

Aug. 25: Detroit Lions

Aug. 26: Green Bay Packers

Aug. 27: San Francisco 49ers

Aug. 28: New York Giants

Aug. 29: Washington Redskins

Aug. 30: Dallas Cowboys

Aug. 31: Seattle Seahawks

Sept. 1: Los Angeles Rams

Sept. 2: Philadelphia Eagles

Sept. 3: Arizona Cardinals

Sept. 4: Oakland Raiders

Sept. 5: Buffalo Bills

Sept. 6: Kansas City Chiefs

Sept. 7: New England Patriots

Sept. 8: New York Jets

Sept. 9: Miami Dolphins

Sept. 10: Los Angeles Chargers

Sept. 11: Denver Broncos

*Schedule is subject to change

