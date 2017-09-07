Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matthew Holt preview the Patriots’ season in the 28th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
New England went 14-2 last season and won the Super Bowl 34-28 over the Falcons after trailing 28-3 in the third quarter. The Patriots went an incredible 16-3 against the spread, which tied the 1989 San Francisco 49ers for the NFL’s best spread record ever.
New England, which is expected to be favored in every game this season, lost wideout Julian Edelman for the season with a torn ACL but still has plenty of weapons in quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, receivers Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks and Danny Amendola and running backs James White, Dion Lewis and Mike Gillislie. Not to mention last season’s top scoring defense (15.6 ppg) and coach Bill Belichick.
The Patriots have won at least 12 games in seven straight seasons. Their 2017 season win total is 12.5 (Over minus-115).
Odds are subject to change.
