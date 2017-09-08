Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matthew Holt preview the Jets’ season in the 29th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.

New York went 5-11 last season and 6-10 against the spread.

The Jets lost receivers Eric Decker and Brandon Marshall and return running backs Matt Forte and Bilal Powell. New York’s starting quarterback is Josh McCown, a 38-year-old journeyman who is 2-20 in his last 20 starts.

The Jets had the league’s fifth-worst scoring defense (25.6 ppg) last season.

New York’s 2017 season win total is 5 (Under minus-370).

Odds are subject to change.

