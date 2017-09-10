Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matthew Holt preview the Dolphins’ season in the 30th of a series of 32 NFL team videos in 32 days.
Miami finished 10-6 last season and lost a wild-card playoff game to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Dolphins were one of the league’s best over teams with a 12-5 over-under mark.
Miami replaced injured quarterback Ryan Tannehill with much-maligned veteran Jay Cutler and the offense also features running back Jay Ajayi — who had three 200-yard games last season — receiver Jarvis Landry and tight end Julius Thomas. The defense is led by defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, defensive end Cameron Wake and linebacker Lawrence Timmons.
The Dolphins have the sixth-toughest schedule in the league. Their 2017 season win total is 7 (Over minus-130).
