Sports Betting Spotlight: Denver Broncos 2017 season preview

The Review-Journal's Todd Dewey, handicapper Kelly Stewart (@KellyInVegas) and CG Technology sports book vice-president Matthew Holt preview the Broncos' season

Denver finished 9-7 last season overall and against the spread.

The Broncos boast arguably the NFL’s best defense, which features linebacker Von Miller and cornerback Aqib Talib. They were the only team in the league to allow less than 200 passing yards per game last season and finished fourth in scoring defense (18.6 ppg).

Denver features wide receivers Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders and running backs C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles, but has a big question mark at quarterback in starter Trevor Siemian.

The Broncos also face the NFL’s most difficult schedule, taking on eight 10-win teams.

Denver’s 2017 season win total is 8 (Under minus-123).

Odds are subject to change.

