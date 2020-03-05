Coronavirus cancellations, changes for conventions, sports, schools — Updated

Coronavirus concerns are causing business conferences and sports events in Las Vegas to cancel or change. Here’s an updating list of what’s canceled – or still on.

The coronavirus outbreak is causing closures and changes to business conferences, sports events and other gatherings in the Las Vegas area. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is collaborating with the U.S. Travel Association and public health organizations to monitor the spread and to issue updates to trade show customers and the resort community.

Coronavirus cases are up to four in Nevada.

To keep you informed, we’re keeping a rolling list of what’s affected.

Clark County School District

The school district has canceled all out-of-state and international student travel effective immediately and until further notice, according to a statement on the district’s website.

Conventions, business events canceled, changed

Channel Partners Conference & Expo has postponed, “with the intention to announce a new date shortly,” according to a statement out Sunday. It had been scheduled for March 9- 12 at The Venetian and Sands Expo.

Security industry conference ISC West at the Sands Expo and Convention Center has been pushed back to July. The trade show was scheduled for March 17-20.

Exhibitor AJA Video Systems announced in a statement this week it would not participate in the annual NAB convention, which is being held April 19 through April 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The NXT Global Summit was canceled. The inaugural conference, focusing on emerging trends in technology and media, was expected to be held July 14-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Engineering company Aruba Networks will not host the upcoming conference March 23-27. The company announced it will take place via video, streaming and small local events, “rather than an in-person event in Las Vegas,” according to a post on the show’s website.

Software company Adobe said it will not host its upcoming Adobe Summit at The Venetian this month, citing the spread of coronavirus. The annual summit, taking place March 29 through April 2, was expected to bring about 22,000 guests to the Las Vegas Strip, but it will now be held online..

Atlassian Summit 2020, scheduled to be in an-person conference starting March 31, has been canceled. It has turned into a remote event April 1-2.

Google canceled a major internal sales and marketing event in Las Vegas, set to take place in March.

Sports updates, cancellations

The Las Vegas Polo Classic is being moved from April 18-19 to August 15-16. The new site will be South Point Arena.

The Chicago State University men’s and women’s basketball teams are considering not traveling to Las Vegas for the Western Athletic Conference tournament. The school announced March 3 it will not not travel for two regularly scheduled WAC men’s games this week, and its women’s team will not host two games, citing the spread of the coronavirus.

The 2020 NFL draft, expected to be one of the largest events Las Vegas has ever seen, is still a go despite ongoing coronavirus concerns. The NFL is monitoring developments closely, said a spokesman.

Flights

Flights between Las Vegas and South Korea are set to be suspended effective March 9 due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Corrections visitations

Nevada Department of Corrections is temporarily suspending visitation at all of its institutions “in the interest of public safety,” it was announced March 7. Attorney and legal visits will be allowed, according to a Twitter post.

Events still on track:

— ConExpo-Con/Ag 2020: Volvo Group appears to have had a change of heart just one day after announcing it would be pulling out of this week’s ConExpo-Con/Ag 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The company’s construction equipment arm now says it will be attending the show. International and corporate travel restrictions have impacted planned exhibits at the show. Cancellations received so far represent 44,950-square-feet of space, or roughly 1.7 percent of total space. Of those exhibitors that have cancelled only four booths were over 2,000 square feet and include Platform Basket, Camso/Michelin, Stanley Infrastructure and BASF. Organizers said they have since resold 15,500-square-feet of show floor space.

— President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference at the Venetian Hotel March 14.

— Digital Signage Expo is set for April 1-2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

— CinemaCon is still planned at Caesars Palace from March 30 through April 2.

— The ASD Market Week consumer merchandise trade show is still planning to run March 22-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

— EXHIBITORLIVE is proceeding as planned for a March 29 – April 2 show.

— The International Pizza Expo is still on, with about 8,000 expected. The show runs March 31-April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

— The Nightclub and Bar Show is set to take place March 30 – April 1.

— The World Series of Poker does not start until May 26 at the Rio Convention Center. Officials say there are no plans to cancel at this time.

