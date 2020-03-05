Coronavirus closures, changes for Las Vegas conferences, sports events

Coronavirus concerns are causing business conferences and sports events in Las Vegas to cancel or change. Here’s an updating list of what’s canceled – or still on.

A passenger wears a face mask while asking for directions outside the Terminal 1 baggage claim in McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The coronavirus outbreak is causing closures and changes to business conferences and sporting events tied to Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is collaborating with the U.S. Travel Association and public health organizations to monitor the spread and to issue updates to trade show customers and Southern Nevada’s resort community.

To keep you informed, we’re keeping a rolling list of what’s affected.

Conventions, business events canceled, changed

AJA Video Systems announced in a statement this week it would not participate in the annual NAB convention, which was being held April 19 through April 22 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The NXT Global Summit was canceled. The inaugural conference, focusing on emerging trends in technology and media, was expected to be held July 14-15 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Engineering company Aruba Networks will not host the upcoming conference March 23-27. The company announced it will take place via video, streaming and small local events, “rather than an in-person event in Las Vegas,” according to a post on the show’s website.

Software company Adobe said it will not host its upcoming Adobe Summit at The Venetian this month, citing the spread of coronavirus. The annual summit, taking place March 29 through April 2, was expected to bring about 22,000 guests to the Las Vegas Strip, but it will now be held online..

Atlassian Summit 2020, scheduled to be in an-person conference starting March 31, has been canceled. It has turned into a remote event April 1-2.

Google canceled a major internal sales and marketing event in Las Vegas, set to take place in March.

Sports updates, cancellations

The Chicago State University men’s and women’s basketball teams are considering not traveling to Las Vegas for the Western Athletic Conference tournament. The school announced March 3 it will not not travel for two regularly scheduled WAC men’s games this week, and its women’s team will not host two games, citing the spread of the coronavirus.

The 2020 NFL draft, expected to be one of the largest events Las Vegas has ever seen, is still a go despite ongoing coronavirus concerns. The NFL is monitoring developments closely, said a spokesman.

Flights

Flights between Las Vegas and South Korea are set to be suspended effective March 9 due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Events still on track:

— President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference at the Venetian Hotel March 14.

— Digital Signage Expo, set for April 1-2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center

— CinemaCon is still planned at Caesars Palace from March 30 through April 2.

— The Association of Equipment Manufacturers, organizer of CONEXPO-CON/AGG and the co-located IFPE Show, said the upcoming shows are set to take place March 10-14.

— Channel Partners Conference & Expo said it will still continue with its conference March 9 through March 12 at The Venetian and Sands Expo.

— The ASD Market Week consumer merchandise trade show is still planning to run March 22-25 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

— Security show ISC West is set to take place March 17-20 at the Sands Expo Center.

— EXHIBITORLIVE is proceeding as planned for a March 29 – April 2 show.

— The International Pizza Expo is still on, with about 8,000 expected. The show runs March 31-April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

— The Nightclub and Bar Show is set to take place March 30 – April 1.

— The World Series of Poker does not start until May 26 at the Rio Convention Center. Officials say there are no plans to cancel at this time.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian.