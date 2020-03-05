56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Conventions

What’s closed or changed due to coronavirus? Updated for parks, schools, business

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 5, 2020 - 12:30 pm
 
Updated March 23, 2020 - 7:12 am

Monday, March 23:

The coronavirus outbreak continues to cause closures and changes.

New cases bring the state total to 190. There have been 2,448 negative tests.

Here is the latest news and additional closures:

Lake Mead National Recreation Area announced more closures to park operations on Sunday. Starting March 23, all park facilities including restrooms will be closed, along with parking areas, public beaches and picnic areas, marinas, launch ramps and campgrounds.

Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area Scenic Drive is closed until further notice, according to the organization’s website.

Gov. Sisolak announced a new public-private partnership meant to help distribute resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

McCarran International Airport’s air traffic control tower is still closed.

The Review-Journal is offering businesses a free platform to communicate with customers, both online and in print.

Nevada’s health care insurance portal is offering a special open enrollment period.

Las Vegas is seeing a severe blood shortage. Here’s how to donate.

A rapid influx of coronavirus patients could soon inundate Nevada hospitals.

Casinos, hotels

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s order on nonessential Nevada businesses shut down 440 licensed casinos, bringing Nevada’s dominant industry to a complete halt and leaving tens of thousands of workers in differing degrees of economic uncertainty.

More on the impact on the workforce.

Schools

State, Clark County schools list food sites for students. Three Square adds 43 food distribution sites in Las Vegas Valley.

The College of Southern Nevada has transitioned to remote classes.

Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the closure of all public schools in Nevada.

Equipo Academy moved to online instruction.

UNLV transitioned to online-only instruction.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada are closed.

Government/Politics

Clark County District Court has suspended jury trials for the next 30 days.

Nevada federal court trials, naturalization ceremonies are on hold.

The Nevada State Democratic Party canceled the county conventions set to take place in April.

Nevada Department of Corrections has suspended visitation at all of its institutions. Attorney and legal visits will be allowed.

Sports

The Las Vegas-based Ultimate Fighting Championship postponed its next three events. 

Las Vegas may get Super Bowl after canceled NFL draft, Goodell says.

HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas announced it will suspend in-person events for two weeks and move community tournaments online.

The Pac-12 canceled the rest of its men’s basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena.

The NHL suspended its season indefinitely.

The Mountain West conference suspended spring sports. UNLV and UNR both are members of the conference.

Las Vegas Aviators president says baseball has been postponed.

Las Vegas Lights’ season has halted for 30 days.

The Las Vegas Polo Classic moved from April 18-19 to July 16-18.

Business/Conventions

Las Vegas Women’s Day Out Expo was rescheduled for May 30.

World Game Protection Conference postponed its event to the fall.

Collaborate 20 convention is canceled.

National Cannabis Risk Management Association convention is postponed.

The National Hardware Show has been rescheduled for Sept. 1-3.

Trade show LightFair 2020 canceled, might reschedule later in 2020.

Exhibitor Live Las Vegas convention postponed.

RECon has been postponed.

The Licensing Expo has been postponed until August 11-13.

Digital Signage Expo has been postponed.

National Cannabis Risk Management Association 2020 convention postponed.

The International Pizza Expo has been postponed until June.

The ASD Market Week consumer merchandise trade show is canceled.

CinemaCon was called off.

The National Association of Broadcasters canceled its upcoming trade show,

IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo) 2020 has been postponed, adding the “intention is to announce a new date shortly.”

Oracle NetSuite is postponing SuiteWorld20 until August 10 – 13, 2020.

The 2020 Veterans Stand Down scheduled for March 25 has been postponed.

Channel Partners Conference & Expo has postponed.

Security industry conference ISC West has been pushed back to July.

The NXT Global Summit was canceled.

Engineering company Aruba Networks has changed their conference to video, streaming and small local events.

Atlassian Summit 2020 has turned into a remote event April 1-2.

Google canceled a major internal sales and marketing event.

Entertainment

Nightclubs, shows, dining

First Friday events for both April 3 and May 1 are canceled.

Ferraro’s, other Las Vegas restaurants close temporarily.

Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” performance, scheduled for April 30, is postponed.

Fremont Street Experience has pulled live entertainment from its open stages.

Cirque du Soleil is halting all of its shows on the Strip.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. announced all ticketed live entertainment at company venues will be suspended.

Longtime Vegas headliners Penn & Teller are going dark and David Copperfield suspends his show.

The Academy of Country Music Awards show has been postponed.

‘Opium’ at Cosmopolitan suspended indefinitely.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will temporarily close four of its restaurants and a coffee stand, effective March 16.

Cirque du Soleil will close all Las Vegas Strip shows.

Penn & Teller are off the stage until further notice.

Rod Stewart is tabling three shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. 

Jonas Brothers have canceled their upcoming residency at Park MGM.

The Post Malone show set for T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night has been cancelled.

MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its nightclubs and dayclubs.

Drai’s Beachclub Nightclub at The Cromwell is temporarily closing.

The Smith Center is canceling all upcoming shows through March.

Galactic, Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq, March 25, cancelled

Zac Brown Band, T-Mobile Arena, March 27, postponed

Ween, Brooklyn Bowl, March 19-21, postponed to Oct. 2-4

TriviaCon in April has been postponed and event organizers hope to reschedule.

Actor and comedian Billy Gardell’s show, postponed until a future date.

The Nightclub & Bar Show Las Vegas, postponed until June.

The band Pop 40 at Cromwell, canceled through March.

“One Night For One Drop” has been postponed.

TopGolf Las Vegas is closed indefinitely.

Movie theaters

AMC and Brenden Theatres are the latest cinemas to close.

Regal Cinemas, the largest operator of movie theaters in the Las Vegas Valley, was the first to shutter its theaters.

Festivals

April’s Kizuna Japanese Spring Festival at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza is canceled.

Tacos and Tamales at Desert Breeze Park, canceled

The Reno Jazz Festival scheduled for April, canceled. 

Vegas Cheese Fest, postponed.

Museums and Attractions

DISCOVERY Children’s Museum is closed until April 13.

Nevada’s seven state museums are closing to the public until the end of March.

The Mob Museum is closing temporarily.

Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum closing indefinitely.

The Springs Preserve is closed.

Clark County is closing parks, rec facilities; outdoor areas are still open.

Other

Henderson

These events have been canceled:

Vintage Market and Craft Sale, April 11

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, March 26-April 4

Blue Ribbon Commission Leadership Day, April 1

Henderson BluesFest, April 11

Industrial Days, April 17-18

March On, April 22

Fire Station 99 open house, April 25

Summerlin

Sun City Community fitness centers and swimming pools have closed.

Downtown Summerlin announced March 17 that stores and restaurants are adjusting operating hours.

Boulder City

Boulder City cancels meetings, closes facilities through April 1.

Churches

Las Vegas Masses are suspended until at least through Palm Sunday.

Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints “temporarily suspended” all public gatherings.

Fitness

Fitness centers across the valley are closing temporarily.

Libraries

Las Vegas-Clark County libraries closed due to coronavirus.

We have complete coverage here. We are providing free access to this content.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands Corp. operates The Venetian.

Rhonda Prast is the Projects and Investigations Editor at the Review-Journal. Contact her at rprast@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
1
Outgoing MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force
Outgoing MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead coronavirus task force
2
Las Vegas nightlife giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600
Las Vegas nightlife giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600
3
Las Vegas’ McCarran airport control tower shut for 4th straight day
Las Vegas’ McCarran airport control tower shut for 4th straight day
4
Henderson woman arrested, accused of posing as registered nurse
Henderson woman arrested, accused of posing as registered nurse
5
Statewide count of COVID-19 cases increases to 190
Statewide count of COVID-19 cases increases to 190
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Local Businesses Message To Customers After Closing - Video
Local movie theaters and stores leave signs on their doors for customers as businesses close after Sisolak ordered them to close due to the Coronavirus.
Valley businesses react to mandatory order to shut down - VIDEO
All non-essential businesses in the Las Vegas Valley have to shut down. We spoke with store owners who would remain open for the benefit of the community and others who were still confused as to why they had to close. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casino closures impact 206K workers, AGA finds - VIDEO
About 206,000 direct casino employees in Nevada are without work after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s Tuesday mandate, according to the American Gaming Association. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Las Vegas Valley grocery stores offer early hours for seniors - VIDEO
A growing list of Las Vegas Valley retailers are offering special shopping hours for seniors in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada casinos closing for 30 days following state order - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak’s unprecedented order on nonessential Nevada businesses will shut down 440 licensed casinos. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn CEO and Dr. Rebecca Katz go over coronavirus - Video
The Wynn CEO Matt Maddox and Dr. Rebecca Katz give a warning about the coronavirus in Las Vegas and around the world.
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel - VIDEO
The Bellagio casino floor cleared as guests get ready to leave hotel (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists upset with MGM Resorts' lack of closure notice - VIDEO
Tourists like David and Emma Walker, who are visiting from Scotland, found out about MGM Resorts' property closures through Google, instead of the Luxor where they are currently staying. The Walkers are upset with how MGM has handled the situation by not making their customers aware of the closures first. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it is temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis - VIDEO
Documentation obtained by the Review-Journal shows Caesars Entertainment Corp. has begun laying off employees amid reduced travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Traveling through Las Vegas airport during coronavirus pandemic - VIDEO
Passengers travel through the McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 12, 2020, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists in Las Vegas share their concerns over coronavirus - VIDEO
Tourists share their concerns over coronavirus while they are visiting Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets - VIDEO
Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. (James Schaeffer and Bailey Schulz / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Heavy traffic expected for CONEXPO next week in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Heavy traffic is expected in the area surrounding the Las Vegas Convention Center next week as 130,000 attendees flock to a pair of trade shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas conventions proceeding despite coronavirus fears - VIDEO
While the upcoming Adobe, ASEAN, Atmosphere, and NXT conferences have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, many other upcoming conferences in Las Vegas are still scheduled as planned. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watch Las Vegas construction boom change the city skyline
An aerial look at the changing landscape in Las Vegas construction over the past year.
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Details on MSG Sphere crawler crane - VIDEO
The world’s fourth-largest crawler crane has arrived to begin work on the MSG Sphere at The Venetian. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Massive crane arrives at MSG Sphere site for upcoming heavy lifts - VIDEO
The 869-ton, 580-foot-high DEMAG CC-8800, the world’s fourth-largest crawler crane, has arrived in Las Vegas to begin work on the MSG Sphere project. (Madison Square Garden and Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas' housing market cools down - VIDEO
In early 2019 Las Vegas home prices were rising at the fastest rate in the nation. But Las Vegas ended 2019 with some of the slowest-rising prices in the nation. In December, Southern Nevada prices were up 2.6% year-over-year in December, compared to 3.8% nationwide, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index . Phoenix saw a a 6.5% price gain. Charlotte, North Carolina, saw a 5.3% price gain. Tampa, Florida saw a 5.2% price gain. Prices rose just 1% in Chicago and New York. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts last Las Vegas operator standing in Osaka bid - VIDEO
Japan is getting ready to issue three highly coveted gaming licenses. The country’s gaming market is estimated to be worth more than $25 billion a year once resorts open in 2025. If the estimates stand up, Japan would become the second-largest gaming market in the world behind Chinese gaming enclave Macau. MGM and at least eight other companies had been vying for the Japanese licenses. In 2019 Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Wynn Resorts Ltd. turned their attention to other areas. Caesars Entertainment Corp. dropped out of the race altogether. MGM teamed up with Japanese financial services group Orix for its bid for a gaming license. MGM/Orix group was the only one to participate in the RFP process. "We think MGM is in a very good position in Osaka at this point" - Union Gaming analyst John DeCree (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Plans for luxury hotel on south Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall speaks with Renee Summerour about a California developer's plan to help revamp the south Las Vegas Strip. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two years until “I Do” - VIDEOY
Las Vegas locals Sam Cruz and Jeff Gaglione discuss their engagement, in their future wedding venue at Emerald at Queensridge in Las Vegas, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Chairman, CEO of MGM Resorts Jim Murren stepping down - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren will be stepping down as chairman and CEO. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Las Vegas opens new convention center space - VIDEO
On Feb. 10, 2020, Wynn Las Vegas opened its new convention center expansion that more than doubled its sellable space. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Local tattoo shop tattoos MAGIC attendees - VIDEO
Club Tattoo is giving away tattoos to the people who attend the biannual fashion convention throughout its three days at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New report shows January home sales jump - VIDEO
Las Vegas’ housing market had another big jump in sales from year-ago levels as prices stayed relatively flat, a new report shows. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Creed perfume store part of growing Las Vegas Strip luxury retail - VIDEO
Andrea DeCarlo, general manager at Creed at the Forum Shops at Caesars on the Las Vegas Strip, talks about her luxury perfume store Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
THE LATEST
The Paris Las Vegas debuts a new Eiffel Tower light show on the Strip in Las Vegas, Wednesday, ...
Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas postponed
By / RJ

The show released a statement Monday stating it is working with the hotel to figure out alternative dates for the event, and registrations and exhibition contracts will be honored for future event dates.

The Tropicana resort in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
World Game Protection Conference in Las Vegas postponed
By / RJ

The convention, which covers topics associated with risk for casino operators, was going to be held March 23-26 at the Tropicana with an estimated 700 attendees, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The Strip lights up at dusk as seen from the VooDoo Lounge atop the Rio hotel-casino in Las Veg ...
Trade show LightFair in Las Vegas canceled
By / RJ

Trade show LightFair 2020 announced Friday it would no longer take place in May but will instead be held later this year if conditions around the spread of coronavirus improves.

The Strip lights up at dusk as seen from the VooDoo Lounge atop the Rio hotel-casino in Las Veg ...
Cooperator Expo in Las Vegas postponed
By / RJ

The one-day show for community associaton professionsals was slated for April 29 and draws roughly 5,000 attendees, according to figures from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Read More